The Brutal Truth About Building Elite Athletes – Lessons from Gymnastics Coach Chris Sommer

Think you know what it takes to reach the top? Think again. In this no-BS conversation, Coach Chris Sommer pulls back the curtain on what really separates elite performers from the rest. Tap in to learn why grit beats talent and strength will only take you so far.

I recently welcomed Coach Chris Sommer onto the Power Athlete Radio podcast, and what followed was one of the most eye opening conversations I’ve had about athletic performance, coaching, and what separates the truly elite from just the everyday person in the gym.

Coach Sommer, best known as the longtime leader of the U.S. national gymnastics team and founder of GymnasticBodies, doesn’t sugarcoat. He’s sharp, direct, and has zero patience for fluff, which made our dialogue both refreshing and deeply honest. When Robb Wolf first introduced us, he warned that Coach could be a little “prickly.” But what I experienced was someone who values professionalism, effort, and truth. If anything, he’s allergic to nonsense and committed to helping athletes chase excellence.

One of the most powerful takeaways from our conversation was his philosophy around adaptation and progression. Sommer shared a moment from his own coaching where he realized he had pushed one of his athletes too far on strength and it had started to hurt performance. The fix wasn’t more weight or more volume, it was a complete shift toward rate-of-force development, plyometric training, and explosive movement. That shift led to his athlete dominating the mat.

We dug into the difference between raw strength and actual performance - something both of us have seen misapplied at nearly every level. Coach made it clear: “You can absolutely be too strong. I’ve seen it slow athletes down.” And I couldn’t agree more. In high level sport, strength is a tool, rarely the goal. And if you’re not sharpening the blade, just adding size for the sake of it, you’re actually dulling your sword.

We also talked about coaching athletes of different backgrounds and personalities, especially the nuance of training women at a high level. Coach was candid about the emotional load many female athletes carry, from worrying about disappointing others to navigating social pressure. It reminded me just how different women are from men and how important it is as a coach to recognize that and adapt accordingly. As a father of daughters, I found this to be extremely educational and important.

But the part of the conversation that stuck with me was when it turned towards the discussion of grit. Coach told me some of the athletes he’s most proud of weren’t the most naturally gifted, but the ones who showed up every day and gave everything. “The kids who started with a weak hand and maxed it,” he said. Whether it’s on the field, in the gym, or just life, a relentless effort and refusal to quit is what divides the good from the great and the average from the excellent.

There’s a ton of noise out there in the world of training. And Coach Sommer cuts right through it like a blue lightsaber through a Sith Lord. It’s a great reminder that greatness doesn’t come from gimmicks or hype, it comes from reps, refinement, and refusing to settle for “good enough.” I left the conversation inspired by his commitment to excellence and a deeper appreciation for the body of work he has created – something every coach, athlete or parent should hope to aspire to.

John Welbourn

