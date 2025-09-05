The Future of Human Performance: Gene Therapy, Regeneration, and the End of Aging
A Game-Changing Guest on Power Athlete Radio
I've had the chance to sit down with some of the most intelligent people in the world here on Power Athlete Radio, and this conversation with Dr. Adeel Khan might be one of the most forward-thinking, eye-opening episodes we've ever recorded.
If you don't know Dr. Khan, he's a regenerative medicine specialist and founder of Eterna Health. His work sits at the bleeding edge of health, performance, and longevity—think stem cells, gene therapy, exosomes, and cell reprogramming. It sounds like something out of Star Trek, but this stuff is real, it's happening now, and more importantly, it works.
From Cabo to Austin: The Lost Episode Reborn
I originally met Dr. Khan down in Cabo, where we tried to record a podcast with Chris Duffin. That episode, unfortunately, never saw the light of day thanks to some technical issues. But when I found out Adeel was coming to Austin for a major longevity event, I made sure to get him back in the studio. And what followed was one of the most in-depth and wide-ranging conversations we've had on this platform.
Beyond Biohacking: Real Regeneration
We covered a ton, from biologic joint replacements and gene-edited stem cells to reversing neurological damage and reprogramming immune dysfunction. I've played 10 years in the NFL and have trained since I was a teenager. My joints are solid, but I'm not immune to the wear and tear. What Adeel's offering isn't another band-aid, it's a rebuild. And that's what makes this conversation different.
While the wellness world is full of "biohacks" that may or may not move the needle—cold plunges, red light therapy, etc., Dr. Khan is working on active interventions that restore function at the cellular level. It's the difference between maintenance and transformation.
I Tried It. It Works.
This isn't theory. I've personally experienced the effects of exosome therapy and gene therapy. After receiving Follistatin, a gene therapy targeting muscle growth and anti-aging, I saw measurable changes in lean mass and strength, with zero changes to my training or nutrition. That's not hype.
That's real.
And that's the kind of work Dr. Khan is doing across the board, whether it's for athletes, aging adults, or military veterans with PTSD.
Future of Health Is Now
Dr. Khan's philosophy aligns with our model at Power Athlete: treat the system, not the symptom. Strength is the best proxy for longevity. So if we want to live better and longer, we need to focus on building more durable, resilient humans, mentally, physically, and emotionally.
This episode is a glimpse into the future of medicine and human performance. And trust me, that future is a lot closer than you think.
