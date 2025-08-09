Everyday Athlete On SI

The Godfather of Strength: How Nebraska's Boyd Epley Revolutionized Athletic Performance Forever

Listen to one of the most influential figures in sports performance history. Boyd Epley shares the origin story of modern strength training and its impact on generations of athletes. Don’t miss this explosive Power Athlete Radio episode that bridges the gap from gridiron legends to everyday lifters.

John Welbourn

Power Athlete Radio Ep 590 // Founder of Husker Power & the NSCA Boyd Epley
Power Athlete Radio Ep 590 // Founder of Husker Power & the NSCA Boyd Epley / Power Athlete

Godfather of Strength and Conditioning

Before strength training became a cornerstone of sport, before athletes tested 40-yard dashes and squatted under barbell-loaded racks, there was Boyd Epley – a man with a vision that would forever change the landscape of athletic performance.

On Power Athlete Radio, I had the honor of sitting down with the University of Nebraska's legendary strength coach, Boyd Epley, for Episode 590. At a time when the weight room was more of a rehabilitation facility than a developmental tool, Epley stepped into an athletic world still clinging to long-distance running as its primary training method. He didn't just challenge that system – he obliterated it, laying the foundation for what modern strength and conditioning looks like today.

Meeting Body Epley at Nebraska

As a former NFL lineman, I was once a wide-eyed 18-year-old recruit who sat in Boyd's office back in 1994. I didn't realize it at the time, but I was sitting in the "command center" of one of the most revolutionary minds in the field of performance. Epley showed me the original Performance Index, a data-driven method for measuring athletic readiness. That system is still available today through his platform, Epley Advantage, and it continues to guide coaches and athletes toward measurable, sustainable progress.

We talked on the podcast about Metabolic Conditioning Cycles – grueling, full-body efforts born from Nebraska's famed Husker Power program. It's the type of training that breaks egos before it builds champions. When we integrated versions of those cycles into the early CrossFit Football framework, the result was undeniable: better movement, more grit, and a readiness that carried beyond the gym. Epley and his collaborators, such as Dr. Bill Kraemer, understood that fatigue alone doesn't build athletes; rather, smart, periodized stress does.

What makes Epley's story so valuable for the everyday athlete isn't just the history – it's the principle. You don't need to be a Heisman winner or a first-round draft pick to benefit from intelligent strength training. Boyd's methods were born out of limited equipment and resources, yet an unwavering belief that athletes could improve, becoming stronger, faster, and more resilient, if given the right tools and mindset.

Defining the Modern Strength Coach

From helping define the role of the modern strength coach to founding the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), Boyd Epley did more than build weight rooms; he built a profession.

The everyday athlete – whether it's a garage gym warrior, a high school coach, or a busy parent chasing PRs between soccer games – stands on the foundation Epley helped pour. His story is a reminder: performance doesn't happen by chance, it happens by design.

Check out the full episode of Power Athlete Radio to hear the stories, insights, and legacy in Coach Epley's own words.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

Home/Stories