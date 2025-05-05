The Price of Greatness: Jay Cutler on What It Really Took to Become Mr. Olympia
Every now and then, I get a guest on Power Athlete Radio who completely lock me in - no distractions, no filler, just raw, relentless insight from someone who’s lived at the absolute edge of human performance. Jay Cutler, four-time Mr. Olympia and long discipline of the iron, was that guest.
His size isn’t what stood out even though being 5’9” and 300 pounds in the offseason is something out of a Batman comic - it was the clarity, humility, and intensity with which Jay broke down a life built around mastering the craft of bodybuilding. The man didn’t just lift weights or build muscle. He reverse-engineered every piece of it, scaled it and came out the other side healthy and with his body intact.
From pouring concrete at 11 years old to dethroning Ronnie Coleman, Jay is arguably one of the greatest champions of the sport. He laid out the blueprint of what it means to outwork genetics and embrace discomfort. He was not an overnight success with incredible genetics. He started training at 18, turned pro at 23, and didn’t win his first Olympia until he was 33. That’s 15 years of relentless dedication, a near-decade of placing second with no quit – just a firm gaze on what could be. It is hard to teach this type of tenacity but a trait of high performers that have had to claw their way to victory.
What impressed me most was how calculated and intelligent his approach was. Jay was training two to four times a day at his peak, eating seven or eight meals, pounding 1,000 grams of carbs daily while balancing a training volume that is almost unsustainable more mere mortals.
Even at the age of 48, he still wakes up at 5am, does his fasted cardio, and trains - zero joint pain, no major injuries and never an excuse.
He didn’t just chase greatness, he found a way to engineer it for longevity.
This also happens to be one of the most laid-back, funny conversations I have had in recent memeory. We covered everything from his infamous quad stomp to what it was like getting mistaken for the quarterback Jay Cutler every Sunday on Twitter. He has set his sights on golf in later years and took to experimenting with TikTok. He has a massive following from his Olympia glory days and he is finding ways to engage them and keep leveraging his brand to provide value to people looking to get jacked and fit. Jay is a no gimmicks, no fluff guy who has a blue-collar work ethic and no quit mentality.
We dove into legacy, his rivalries on the stage and how rare it is today to see the battle he had between he and Ronnie in today’s world. Jay admitted that without Ronnie, he might’ve been “great”, but probably not legendary. That kind of friction pushing him to the absolute edge. He credits that rivalry as one of the greatest gifts in his life.
Jay’s takeaways weren’t just for aspiring bodybuilders. They were for anyone who's trying to carve out elite performance in their own lane - entrepreneurs, athletes, parents you name it. Be consistent. Avoid shortcuts. Build a structure you can sustain. Monitor your health. Think long game.
Whether you’re a Jay Cutler fan, a fan of bodybuilding, or just someone who respects the grind, this episode is a masterclass in what it takes to build greatness from the inside out. No hype, just reps, and years of focus and dedication.
Go check out the full episode for the full experience.