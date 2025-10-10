The Scary Truth About GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: Muscle Loss and Belly Fat Rebound

The Hidden Danger of GLP-1 Meds: Why Belly Fat Comes Back and Muscle Disappears

GLP-1 medicines, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, help people lose weight quickly. But Dr. Shawn O'Mara says the story doesn't end when people stop taking the shots. For many, that's when the real problems start and the work that needs to be done.

Why Belly Fat Comes Back Fast

Dr. O'Mara sees a lot of people who use these weight loss drugs. Many of them have a lot of visceral fat—a type of fat that builds up deep inside your belly and around your organs. It's not the fat you can pinch on your stomach. This fat is dangerous and can make you sick.

These drugs help people eat less and lose weight quickly. However, a significant portion of the weight they lose is muscle, not fat. When they stop the medicine, the weight comes back fast. And most of it is deep belly fat—not muscle. This fat can cause problems like diabetes, heart disease, and even memory loss.

It's Not Just About How You Look

This isn't just about looking good. Visceral fat is very harmful. It causes swelling in the body and disrupts the function of your organs. Even worse, Dr. O'Mara says that up to 40% of the weight lost on these drugs comes from muscle—including your heart.

Yes, your heart is a muscle. Losing heart muscle can weaken your heart and make your body feel tired. It's not just about the number on the scale—it's about what your body is really losing.

Why Losing Muscle Is a Big Problem

Dr. O'Mara says, "Losing heart muscle should scare you. It's not just about losing weight—it's about how you're losing it."

When you lose muscle, your body burns fewer calories. Your energy levels drop, your health deteriorates, and the dangerous fat builds up again. You may feel weaker and sicker than before you started.

A Better Way to Get Healthy

Dr. O'Mara helps people stop using GLP-1 drugs the right way. His plan includes eating real, healthy food, building muscle through strength training, and fixing gut health. He helps people lose fat the right way—without losing muscle or damaging their heart.

Think Long-Term

GLP-1s may help you lose weight fast, but the long-term risks are real. Muscle loss and belly fat rebound can harm your health. It's essential to focus on building strength, not just losing weight.

