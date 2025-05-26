The Strength Coach Who Left the NCAA to Forge Athletes the Old-School Way

Everyday Athlete On SI

John Welbourn

It’s not often you get to catch up with someone whose journey has mirrored your own in grit, pivots, and the pursuit of impact - Sean Waxman is one of those guys. A longtime friend, fellow coach, and one of the most respected names in Olympic weightlifting, Sean joined me on Power Athlete Radio to talk about his evolution - from grinding out a living coaching lifter in a small gym off the 405 freeway in Lawndale, California to shaping young athletes in a high school weight room in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The pandemic had a lot of us reassessing, but for Sean, it did more than pause the hustle, it clarified the mission. As the world slowed, Sean had a rare moment of stillness that made him question what the next 50 years of his life were supposed to look like. Turns out, it didn’t involve chasing dollars, clout, or coaching college athletes who were already halfway down their path. It involved something deeper, building men from the ground up, starting with the barbell and ending with values that last far beyond a playing career.

What I found most engaging in the conversation was his return to simplicity - the power of walking away from college coaching where he felt more like a cheerleader and returned him to what he was best at, influencing young athletes at the age in which they need it most. Sean thrives where the rubber meets the road - with kids who need someone to believe in them, and who respond to hard work and straight talk.

He’s not just teaching squats and presses, he’s teaching life through the weight room. His new facility, which he helped design, isn’t just the best he’s ever coached in (and that includes stops in the NFL and D1 programs), it’s a lab for long-term development. And Sean’s playing the long game. He’s now working with middle schoolers, building from the ground up with an Eastern Bloc mindset: develop slowly, consistently, and with purpose.

We went deep on the state of college sports, NIL, the absurdity of what’s expected of 18-year-olds, and what’s been lost in the transition from hunger to handouts. Sean and I both came up in eras where nobody had anything, and maybe that’s why we still believe that grit comes with hard work and a bit of suffering.

Sean’s book, Suffer Smarter, captures a lot of what we talked about - how productive discomfort, applied consistently, is the key to reclaiming your health, your grit, and your edge. Whether it is with a heavy weighted sled you’ve been walking past or a change you’ve been avoiding, his story reminds me and the listeners, it starts with showing up and doing something hard - again and again.

This episode was more than a catch-up, it was a deep dive into how strength coaches evolve, why high school S&C is the front line for building better men, and how physical culture still has a shot at saving this convenience-obsessed world. I couldn’t be more stoked for Sean and more aligned with his mission. If you’re a coach, a parent, or just someone trying to stay in the fight, take notes because this story is powerful.

