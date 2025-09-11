Two Decades After 9/11: What Playing in New York Taught Me About America

The Day That Changed Everything

September 11th, 2001, is etched into my memory, as I am sure it is for every American who was alive to witness the sattack. I was at the Philadelphia Eagles' NovaCare facility that Tuesday morning, getting my training done with anticipation of a game that was coming Sunday.

The TVs were on in the training room, initially providing just background noise. Then everything stopped. We saw the footage of the first plane. Then, live on screen, a second jet hit the second tower. I remember one of the anchors asking, "Is that a replay?" and then realizing, no, this was happening again. Right now. It was real.

We all stood frozen. What had started as a typical day off turned into something else entirely. The magnitude of it didn't fully register until the hours passed and the numbers came in, thousands dead, attacks in New York, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

The United States was under attack.

The NFL made the call to postpone games for the upcoming weekend. As a union, we supported that decision. Although some owners didn't like it, it was the right move. There are moments when sport must step aside, and this was one of them. We needed space to grieve, to regroup, and to face the reality of what had just happened to our country.

Back in New York, Under the Lights and a Shadow

Five weeks later, in Week 6, we walked into the Meadowlands to play Monday Night Football.

Eagles vs. Giants.

In North New Jersey.

That game had always carried weight, rivalry, primetime energy, big stage.

But this time was different.

As we rode the team bus into the Meadowlands, something felt off. I looked out the window toward Manhattan. The skyline had changed. The Twin Towers were gone. That absence said everything.

Security was tight, full tactical gear. Police, military personnel, and individuals armed with M4s and wearing plate carriers lined the stadium. It felt like a war zone. Not the kind we trained for, but the kind you see in conflict zones overseas. The practice facility, a massive bubble next to the stadium, had been used as a temporary mortuary. Remains were being brought there to be identified by families and friends. That reality hits hard.

We ended up winning that night, but there was no celebration. No joy in the locker room. Just silence, reflection, and a heavy sense of being part of something much larger than football.

Fire Truck at the 9/11 Memorial Museum. | John Welbourn

Ground Zero: A Visit, a Lesson, and a Warning

Last year, I took my family to New York to visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. I needed my kids to see it for themselves, to understand not just the devastation, but the ripple effects that followed. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost on that day, including first responders who have since died from exposure to toxic dust. And then the wars, over 20 years of conflict, millions dead, and billions of dollars made.

A podcast guest once said to me, "Wars of occupation are just wealth transfers...from taxpayers to the military-industrial complex.”

That's stuck with me ever since.

We honor the dead and the remember that day. One of my high school football teammates was in the trade tower on that day. He was 26 years old and a young trainee at Cantor Fitzgerald.

The museum itself is incredibly well done. It's eerie in its precision. Powerful in its simplicity. Every American should visit. Remember, reflect, and remain vigilant.

9/11 Memorial Museum | John Welbourn

Never forget.

America Is Not That Fragile

One line I always keep with me comes from Doris Kearns Goodwin, presidential historian.

In her MasterClass, she says, "America is not that fragile." I used to interpret that as a nod to our national resilience—our institutions, our systems, our economy. But now, I think she was talking about us—the people.

We, the American people, are the strength. Not the buildings. Not the government. Us. As long as we stay strong, healthy, aware, and anti-fragile, this nation can endure anything.

But if we slip into complacency, if we neglect our health, our freedom, or our responsibilities, that's when fragility creeps in.

So, to the Everyday Athlete reading this: your training matters. Not just for sport. For life. We need strong bodies, sharp minds, and grounded spirits to carry the torch.

Like Beowulf, we fight the good fight – not just for ourselves, but for what this country can still be.

