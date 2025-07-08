Everyday Athlete On SI

Unchained Power: Ed Coan Breaks Down Raw Strength, Ruthless Discipline & Longevity

Don’t miss the wisdom from the greatest powerlifter of all time. Ed Coan’s blueprint for raw strength, injury-free training, and mental dominance is now live. Hit play and fuel your pursuit of strength with elite-level insights.

John Welbourn

Power Athlete Radio Ep 781 // Powerlifters, you NEED to hear this
Power Athlete Radio Ep 781 // Powerlifters, you NEED to hear this / Power Athlete

On an episode of Power Athlete Radio, I had the privilege of sitting down with the most dominant powerlifter in history, Ed Coan. If you've ever stepped foot in a weight room or fallen down the rabbit hole of "strongest deadlift" videos on YouTube, you know the name. Ed's legacy isn't just his numbers – although a 2,400-pound total at 220 pounds will forever live in lifting lore – it's how he approached the process: with surgical precision, relentless intent, and zero ego.

From his first meet in 1980 to his retirement decades later, Coan revolutionized what it meant to be strong. But what made this conversation so powerful wasn't just the highlight reel; it was his in-depth exploration of the mental framework and training philosophy that set him apart. He wasn't chasing records. He was chasing improvement every single day.

"The goal was always to be better than I was last time," Coan told me. "I never cared what someone else lifted." That humility, paired with his unwavering discipline, is precisely what allowed him to stay on top for so long. Whether it was deadlifting 900 lbs for reps or crafting a 16-week training cycle down to the exact weight and rep, every step was calculated. Every lift was earned.

We discussed how gear lifting has altered the sport, why raw strength is making a comeback, and how certain schools of thought, such as Westside's ultra-wide box squats, may not necessarily translate for raw lifters – Coan's perspective on biomechanics and movement quality cuts through the noise of online fitness trends.

"If you're always stuck in extension, always chasing arching under load, something's going to break," he said. "I trained to feel the perfect rep. If it felt smooth and powerful, that was my version of perfect."

Beyond the barbell, Coan has grown into one of the most respected mentors in the strength world. From symposiums to seminars, he's helping the next generation lift smarter, not just heavier. "People overcomplicate it. Give me one or two small tweaks and the whole lift changes," he explained. His eye for movement is surgical. He doesn't just see what you're doing wrong – he knows why you're doing it wrong.

We also explored how he manages his life after lifting. With two hip replacements and decades of wear and tear, Coan is still squatting and pulling pain-free, thanks in part to disciplined training and cutting-edge regenerative work with Dr. Khan. He's a living example that longevity in strength is possible if you play the long game.

Ed Coan is more than just a powerlifting icon. He's a blueprint for what happens when purpose, passion, and precision collide. Whether you're trying to deadlift 600 or want to stay strong into your 60s, take a page from Coan's book: eliminate ego, perfect the setup, and never stop improving.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Stories