Unchained Power: Ed Coan Breaks Down Raw Strength, Ruthless Discipline & Longevity
On an episode of Power Athlete Radio, I had the privilege of sitting down with the most dominant powerlifter in history, Ed Coan. If you've ever stepped foot in a weight room or fallen down the rabbit hole of "strongest deadlift" videos on YouTube, you know the name. Ed's legacy isn't just his numbers – although a 2,400-pound total at 220 pounds will forever live in lifting lore – it's how he approached the process: with surgical precision, relentless intent, and zero ego.
From his first meet in 1980 to his retirement decades later, Coan revolutionized what it meant to be strong. But what made this conversation so powerful wasn't just the highlight reel; it was his in-depth exploration of the mental framework and training philosophy that set him apart. He wasn't chasing records. He was chasing improvement every single day.
"The goal was always to be better than I was last time," Coan told me. "I never cared what someone else lifted." That humility, paired with his unwavering discipline, is precisely what allowed him to stay on top for so long. Whether it was deadlifting 900 lbs for reps or crafting a 16-week training cycle down to the exact weight and rep, every step was calculated. Every lift was earned.
We discussed how gear lifting has altered the sport, why raw strength is making a comeback, and how certain schools of thought, such as Westside's ultra-wide box squats, may not necessarily translate for raw lifters – Coan's perspective on biomechanics and movement quality cuts through the noise of online fitness trends.
"If you're always stuck in extension, always chasing arching under load, something's going to break," he said. "I trained to feel the perfect rep. If it felt smooth and powerful, that was my version of perfect."
Beyond the barbell, Coan has grown into one of the most respected mentors in the strength world. From symposiums to seminars, he's helping the next generation lift smarter, not just heavier. "People overcomplicate it. Give me one or two small tweaks and the whole lift changes," he explained. His eye for movement is surgical. He doesn't just see what you're doing wrong – he knows why you're doing it wrong.
We also explored how he manages his life after lifting. With two hip replacements and decades of wear and tear, Coan is still squatting and pulling pain-free, thanks in part to disciplined training and cutting-edge regenerative work with Dr. Khan. He's a living example that longevity in strength is possible if you play the long game.
Ed Coan is more than just a powerlifting icon. He's a blueprint for what happens when purpose, passion, and precision collide. Whether you're trying to deadlift 600 or want to stay strong into your 60s, take a page from Coan's book: eliminate ego, perfect the setup, and never stop improving.