When the Force Plate Flatlines: Rethinking Strength Progress with UT Strength Coach

Listen now to learn how elite coaches are moving beyond bar speed and force plates to unlock true on-field performance. Don’t just chase numbers – train for transfer.

John Welbourn

Strength coaches live and die by the data. Bar speed, force plates, jump height – all of it feeds the system. It gives feedback. It tells coaches where to go next. So when the numbers stop moving, especially the most trusted ones, it throws everything into question.

That’s precisely what Coach Cory Schlesinger discussed on Power Athlete Radio.

Early on, his athletes followed the ideal curve: they lifted heavier weights, moved faster, and the force plate metrics responded right on cue. Everything lined up: clean technique improved, squat loads went up, and outputs tracked upward. Until they didn’t, and force plate numbers stalled, despite measurable strength gains. Cleans looked snappier. Squats got heavier. But their force output was flat.

His initial thought: I must be missing something.

Turns out, he was, but not in the way most of us fear. He wasn’t overtraining. He wasn’t under-recovering. He was looking at performance through a narrow lens. Strength had gone up, yes. But the transfer – the expression of that strength as ground force – had plateaued.

The breakthrough came when Cory stepped back and re-evaluated what mattered: not the tool, not the bar speed, but the athlete’s ability to apply force effectively into the ground. He recalls a pivotal moment: a basketball player who started with a 100kg clean eventually moved 200kg at the same speed. The difference wasn’t just in strength; it was in efficiency, intent, and how the athlete had learned to direct force.

That shift reframed everything.

It’s what led Cory to his concept of hardware vs. software. Hardware is the raw physical stuff – muscle, strength, power. Software is everything behind it – movement quality, coordination, and motor control. And unless you train both, you don’t get carryover. You get strong in the weight room and wonder why it’s not showing up on the court.

That realization brought new tools into the mix: trap bar variations, tempo adjustments, and context-specific overload exercises. The focus wasn’t just chasing kilos anymore – it was chasing expression. The goal became how efficiently the athlete can get off the ground, and how quickly they can transfer their strength into the sport.

This is not a knock on Olympic lifts. Cory’s still all in on the snatch and clean for what they offer: posture, power, precision. But when progress turns into fractional gains that no longer translate, it’s time to step back and ask - are we chasing numbers, or chasing performance?

The lesson is clear: the numbers will lie to you if you don’t understand what they mean. Strength alone isn’t enough. If you can’t apply it – fast, in chaos, under pressure, it doesn’t matter.

Genuine progress doesn’t always show up on a force plate. But you’ll see it when your athlete moves better, plays harder, and performs like the training mattered.

JOHN WELBOURN

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9-year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. He attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four-year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance. John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family.

