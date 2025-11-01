Why CrossFit Athletes Are Switching to Hyrox – Marcus Filly Tells the Truth
The Rise of Hyrox: Built for the Masses
On a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, Marcus Filly shared some insight into the fast-growing Hyrox movement and why it's attracting a flood of former CrossFit athletes. With events popping up worldwide and participation skyrocketing, Hyrox is quickly becoming the go-to test of functional fitness for former CrossFit athletes looking to challenge the known and knowable.
Filly rightly observed that many of the athletes turning to Hyrox are seasoned CrossFitters who are ready for a different kind of challenge.
"Yeah, I don't want to do CrossFit anymore. I want to do Hyrox," he said, channeling the mindset he's seen play out in the fitness space. It's not about quitting competition, it's about finding something that feels more sustainable, more inclusive, and just as intense.
A Simpler Structure — With the Same Fire
Hyrox takes the high-intensity training model that CrossFit made popular and strips away the layers that often turned people off. The technical barbell movements, the complex gymnastics, and the steep learning curve of CrossFit were erased. What's left is a raw, accessible blend of running and functional movements like sled pushes, rowing, lunges, and wall balls.
That's precisely the point. “We'll take out all the skill stuff and get people to run a lot," Filly said, summarizing how the creators of Hyrox tapped into what people were already doing for recreation – 5Ks, marathons, fitness boot camps — and built a competition format around it.
This approach opens the door to a much larger audience. You don't need to master Olympic lifts or muscle-ups to throw down. You need grit, consistency, and a willingness to push.
CrossFit Roots, Evolved for the Everyday Athlete
Hyrox isn't "easy.” It's just different. It removes the clandestine nature of CrossFit and puts the workouts front and center. It caters to people who wish to compete without dedicating hours every week to skill refinement.
Taking functional fitness in a different direction.
The events are standardized worldwide, giving athletes a measurable, repeatable test. That means whether you're in California or Tokyo, your performance counts. You can chase personal bests, compare scores, and train with purpose – all without needing a coach to cue your snatch mechanics.
Train for Something That Matters
At its core, Hyrox works because it gives athletes a reason to show up. Whether you're a coach looking to engage your clients with real performance goals or an athlete who misses the thrill of game day, Hyrox fills the gap.
It has added a new structure to functional fitness and made competition more accessible.
