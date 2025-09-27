Why Physical Readiness Is Non-Negotiable for Warriors, Athletes, and Leaders

Physical Readiness Is a Non-Negotiable

In both the military and athletics, there is always one constant...you will be tested. Whether its the battlefield or the football field, the demands are real, the stakes are high, and there's no room for no texecuting the game plan. In this clip from Power Athlete Radio, I talk with Judd Lienhart about something too many people overlook—physical readiness—and why it's not just important, it's a responsibility.

Training your body is foundational. It's not enough to be the strongest guy in the room chasing a max lift. It's about being capable, dependable, and able to withstand the grind required to be succesful in your role. It's your job to meet that standard and the work you do in preparation is what allows you answer the call, bell or whatever comes across the radio.

Accountability Starts with Preparation

If you don't prepare your body to meet the demands placed on you, you've already failed. As a leader, whether you're in uniform or pads, it's your job to show up ready. And be strong enough, fit enough, resilient enough to do what's required.

If you don't, and something goes wrong? That's on you.

I learned this lesson through the school of hard knocks on the football field and later in life in business. If I showed up out of shape and I got hurt I couldn't perform. It was simple and there was no one to blame but myself. The expectations were simple and very clear.

And the consequences were real.

The same goes in the military, the mission won't pause for you to get in shape. You meet the standard, or you risk becoming a liability. And in that world, liabilities cost lives.

Readiness doesn't just protect you, it protects the people next to you. It protects your team, your family and your neck.

Readiness Is a Duty, Not a Choice

Readiness isn't about vanity (sometimes vanity is a powerful tool) or gym numbers. It's about being capable. It's about letting the people around know they can count on you when times get tough. If you're in a role where others rely on you – teammates, soldiers, coworkers – then physical preparation is currency in which you trade and you never want to be bankrupt.

It is your obligation to those around you.

As a father, leader and teammate, it was always very important to me to prepared for anything that comes my way. As an NFL player, showing up to training camp in shape was important. One to solidify my job as a starter and two to be shape to not get injuried. I had seem players not show up in shape and try to just get by and end up getting hurt.

At the end of the day, you owe it to yourself, your team, and the mission to be capable and ready at all times.

He ready at all times because you don't rise to the occasion, you fall to the level of your preparation.

Recommended Articles