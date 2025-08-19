Why Smelling Salts Were My NFL Game Day Secret Weapon

The News That Got Me Thinking

Smelling salts are back in the headlines. The NFL recently clarified that players can still use them — they just can't be handed out by teams. Which means if I were still playing, I'd be walking into the stadium with a pocket full of ammonia capsules like a guy smuggling fireworks into a backyard barbecue.

My Game Day Ritual

Back in my NFL days, smelling salts were as much a part of my game day routine as taping my wrists and strapping on my helmet. The trainers always had a decent stash at the ready. We didn't even have to ask. The trainer would come by before kickoff with a lightning bolt. You'd see a guy take a hit, shake his head like a hurricane had just slapped him, and then his eyes would light up like a Christmas tree.

The Science of the Shock

If you've never used them, here's the quick science: you crack the capsule, inhale, and suddenly your brain thinks it's being evicted. Your eyes water, your sinuses clear, and you feel like you just drank three shots of espresso and ran into a cold shower at the same time. It's incredible.

Ringmasters

The trainers loved watching it. They'd hand one over, stand back, and laugh. One of the guys I won't name here, because he now works for the NFL, would like to note that this has been a historical occurrence. We all reacted the same way: sharp inhale, head snap, wide-eyed open, then we were ready for kick off.

The Perfect Hit

There was an art to it. Hold it too close to your nose, and your brain tries to crawl out of your ears. Too far, and it's just an unpleasant whiff of gym bag. The sweet spot was just enough to make you wonder if you made a terrible mistake, right before you smile and go back for round two.

Why It Still Matters

Yes, the NFL may be changing how you get your hands on smelling salts, but rituals never die. For me, cracking one of those capsules was like flipping the "ON" switch for game mode — part pain, part comedy, all football.