4-Day Split vs. 3-Day Full-Body: Which Workout Builds More Muscle for Athletes?

4-Day Split vs. 3-Day Full-Body

What's Better?

When it comes to building strength and muscle, the everyday athlete often faces one big question: Should I train more often with a focused muscle group split, or hit the whole body fewer times per week? Recent research provides some clarity—and good news: both can work equally well.

A study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health compared two training styles over 8 weeks. One group followed a 4-day upper/lower split (training each muscle group twice per week), while the other did 3-day full-body workouts (training each muscle group three times per week).

The key factor?

Both programs equated total training volume—meaning the total number of sets and reps across the week was the same.

Both groups saw similar improvements in muscle strength and hypertrophy (muscle growth). Bench press and squat strength improved almost identically across both routines. Likewise, increases in muscle thickness—measured via ultrasound in the biceps, triceps, quads, and more—were nearly the same.

Flexibility in Frequency

The biggest takeaway is that frequency isn't as important as total weekly volume. Whether you're training three or four days a week, if you're putting in consistent effort and volume, you'll see results. This allows everyday athletes to tailor their training to fit busy schedules.

Stick With What You Can Sustain

Adherence matters more than optimization. Carving out four sessions a week can be tough, especially if you are doing Jiujitsu or fight training. That is why I have a three-day full-body program called Dragon Slayer, which is highly effective.

On the flip, if you prefer shorter, focused workouts and can make it to the iron more often, or have your garage gym, a four-day split works great.

Recovery and Intensity Matter Too

Some Power Athletes find split routines easier to recover from because they don't hit the same muscles back-to-back. Other Power Athletes prefer the full-body approach to match their schedule so they can plan an extra rest day.

It just comes down to your schedule, how much time you have, training preference, and how you want to skin your workouts.

The Takeaway for My Athletes

Whether you train full-body three times a week like Dragon Slayer or use a four-day upper/lower split like Jacked Street, Grindstone, Field Strong, and Johnnie WOD, all deliver strength and muscle gains—as long as the total weekly volume is consistent - which I monitor on the backside for you.

Your best program is the one you enjoy the most and can create the most content for.

