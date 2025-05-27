4 Science-Backed Reasons Athletes Can Use Saunas for Performance and Longevity
I grew up in Southern California, and my parents bought a small condo in a town in the Sierra Nevada mountains about five hours north of Los Angeles - a place called Mammoth. As kids, we’d ski all day and, at night, rotate between ping pong, a large redwood sauna, and the ice-cold swimming pool at the front office - a 1980s version of hot and cold contrast therapy to recover from hours on the mountain. I remember how good it made me feel as a kid, so I kept the practice going through college and into the NFL.
Now that sauna and cold plunging have been embraced by the wellness and biohacking communities, we have solid research to back what many of us intuitively knew - these tools work. In this article, I want to focus on sauna bathing. I hadn’t fully grasped how deeply ingrained sauna culture is in the Nordic countries until I taught a Power Athlete seminar in Norway over a decade ago. Since then, I’ve used saunas off and on, but after digging into the latest science, I went all-in and built a Finnish barrel sauna in my own backyard. Needless to say, it was a serious undertaking and not for the faint of heart.
I had always viewed the sauna as a recovery tool. But now, based on what I’ve read and experienced, it’s clear it can be classified as a performance enhancer, a cardiovascular protector, a mood booster, and even a safeguard against cognitive decline. This isn’t fringe science anymore - this is measurable, real-world physiology.
Now that I’ve committed to a regular sauna practice, I want to dive into what the latest research says about why using heat consistently delivers benefits far beyond just working up a good sweat.
Strengthens Your Heart and Helps You Live Longer
The most powerful sauna study comes out of Finland – a place with a long history of sauna bathing. The research was published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2015. Researchers followed over 2,000 middle-aged men for 20 years. Those who hit the sauna 4–7 times a week had a 50% lower risk of fatal heart disease compared to those who only went once a week. That’s massive. With a drop in all-cause mortality this means regular sauna users lived longer.
The cardiovascular benefit comes from the way heat mimics moderate-intensity aerobic exercise. Inside the sauna, heart rate rises, blood vessels dilate, and circulation improves. Essentially, it is passive cardio. This can benefits athletes looking to improve heart health without additional physical strain. For anyone over 30 trying to stay fit longer, this will build longevity.
Improves Endurance Performance
If you’re training for performance - running, fighting, lifting, or anything in between - the sauna can help you push harder over a longer period of time. A review published in Sports Medicine found that heat acclimation, even from passive sources like sauna, improves endurance capacity. Regular sauna sessions condition your body to handle better heat stressors, boosting plasma volume and improving your sweat response. That translates to improved thermoregulation when you're on the field. I wish I had this prior to playing in Dallas on September 1 at noon in the hottest game in NFL history – the pickle juice game.
This means you can train harder with less perceived effort. It could be likened to altitude training to endurance athletes forcing adaptations to make them more efficient. For football and Jiujitsu this could be the difference between gassing out and finishing strong. It’s a legal, natural performance enhancer and it doesn’t require another an extra fatigue.
Boosts Cardiometabolic Health
Sauna exposure supports metabolic health. A 2015 study by the Mayo Clinic found that passive heat therapy improved key cardiovascular and metabolic markers, including blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, and endothelial function. These factors are critical for recovery, performance, and long-term health.
If the system is inflamed, blood vessels get stiff, and glucose metabolism worsens which negatively impacts performance. The sauna helps regulate that internal environment. For athletes handling large training loads it’s a way to keep the body responsive. For older athletes, it’s a powerful tool to maintain insulin sensitivity and vascular elasticity, two areas that decline with age.
Supports Brain Health and Mental Resilience
The sauna has been shown to reset the mind. A 2017 study published in Age and Ageing found that frequent sauna use was associated with a 65% reduced risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Researchers believe this effect comes from heat stress triggering pathways that protect neurons and reduce inflammation in the brain. One key mechanism is the activation of heat shock proteins (HSPs) - a family of proteins produced by cells in response to stress, helping to stabilize and repair damaged proteins and support overall brain resilience.
For athletes, where cognition matters and making decisions under pressure is mandatory regular sauna exposure is a massive benefit. Add to that reductions in depression and anxiety symptoms - issues that can be a factor in overtraining and high stress sports. So, if you’re grinding it out and struggling with mood, focus, or sleep, 20 minutes of heat in the sauna could be the fix.
Bottom Line
The science is finally meeting tradition on a level playing field with regular sauna heat exposure. Supported by research that indicates a performance bump, an increase in longevity, and provides a mental edge. Regular sauna exposure builds a more resilient body and brain so whether you are a weekend warrior, or just someone who takes your health seriously, the sauna needs to be in your training plan.