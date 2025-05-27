Everyday Athlete On SI

4 Science-Backed Reasons Athletes Can Use Saunas for Performance and Longevity

Unlock the hidden power of heat to elevate your game and extend your prime. These science-backed sauna benefits go far beyond basic recovery. Start using the sauna like a pro and transform your performance from the inside out.

John Welbourn

Finnish Barrel Sauna
Finnish Barrel Sauna / John Welbourn

I grew up in Southern California, and my parents bought a small condo in a town in the Sierra Nevada mountains about five hours north of Los Angeles - a place called Mammoth. As kids, we’d ski all day and, at night, rotate between ping pong, a large redwood sauna, and the ice-cold swimming pool at the front office - a 1980s version of hot and cold contrast therapy to recover from hours on the mountain. I remember how good it made me feel as a kid, so I kept the practice going through college and into the NFL.

Now that sauna and cold plunging have been embraced by the wellness and biohacking communities, we have solid research to back what many of us intuitively knew - these tools work. In this article, I want to focus on sauna bathing. I hadn’t fully grasped how deeply ingrained sauna culture is in the Nordic countries until I taught a Power Athlete seminar in Norway over a decade ago. Since then, I’ve used saunas off and on, but after digging into the latest science, I went all-in and built a Finnish barrel sauna in my own backyard. Needless to say, it was a serious undertaking and not for the faint of heart.

I had always viewed the sauna as a recovery tool. But now, based on what I’ve read and experienced, it’s clear it can be classified as a performance enhancer, a cardiovascular protector, a mood booster, and even a safeguard against cognitive decline. This isn’t fringe science anymore - this is measurable, real-world physiology.

Now that I’ve committed to a regular sauna practice, I want to dive into what the latest research says about why using heat consistently delivers benefits far beyond just working up a good sweat.

Strengthens Your Heart and Helps You Live Longer

The most powerful sauna study comes out of Finland – a place with a long history of sauna bathing. The research was published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2015. Researchers followed over 2,000 middle-aged men for 20 years. Those who hit the sauna 4–7 times a week had a 50% lower risk of fatal heart disease compared to those who only went once a week. That’s massive. With a drop in all-cause mortality this means regular sauna users lived longer.

The cardiovascular benefit comes from the way heat mimics moderate-intensity aerobic exercise. Inside the sauna, heart rate rises, blood vessels dilate, and circulation improves. Essentially, it is passive cardio. This can benefits athletes looking to improve heart health without additional physical strain. For anyone over 30 trying to stay fit longer, this will build longevity.

Improves Endurance Performance

If you’re training for performance - running, fighting, lifting, or anything in between - the sauna can help you push harder over a longer period of time. A review published in Sports Medicine found that heat acclimation, even from passive sources like sauna, improves endurance capacity. Regular sauna sessions condition your body to handle better heat stressors, boosting plasma volume and improving your sweat response. That translates to improved thermoregulation when you're on the field. I wish I had this prior to playing in Dallas on September 1 at noon in the hottest game in NFL history – the pickle juice game.

This means you can train harder with less perceived effort. It could be likened to altitude training to endurance athletes forcing adaptations to make them more efficient. For football and Jiujitsu this could be the difference between gassing out and finishing strong. It’s a legal, natural performance enhancer and it doesn’t require another an extra fatigue.

Boosts Cardiometabolic Health

Sauna exposure supports metabolic health. A 2015 study by the Mayo Clinic found that passive heat therapy improved key cardiovascular and metabolic markers, including blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, and endothelial function. These factors are critical for recovery, performance, and long-term health.

If the system is inflamed, blood vessels get stiff, and glucose metabolism worsens which negatively impacts performance. The sauna helps regulate that internal environment. For athletes handling large training loads it’s a way to keep the body responsive. For older athletes, it’s a powerful tool to maintain insulin sensitivity and vascular elasticity, two areas that decline with age.

Supports Brain Health and Mental Resilience

The sauna has been shown to reset the mind. A 2017 study published in Age and Ageing found that frequent sauna use was associated with a 65% reduced risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Researchers believe this effect comes from heat stress triggering pathways that protect neurons and reduce inflammation in the brain. One key mechanism is the activation of heat shock proteins (HSPs) - a family of proteins produced by cells in response to stress, helping to stabilize and repair damaged proteins and support overall brain resilience.

For athletes, where cognition matters and making decisions under pressure is mandatory regular sauna exposure is a massive benefit. Add to that reductions in depression and anxiety symptoms - issues that can be a factor in overtraining and high stress sports. So, if you’re grinding it out and struggling with mood, focus, or sleep, 20 minutes of heat in the sauna could be the fix.

Bottom Line

The science is finally meeting tradition on a level playing field with regular sauna heat exposure. Supported by research that indicates a performance bump, an increase in longevity, and provides a mental edge. Regular sauna exposure builds a more resilient body and brain so whether you are a weekend warrior, or just someone who takes your health seriously, the sauna needs to be in your training plan.

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

