5 Simple Mistakes Keeping You From Progressing In The Gym
I’ve been working in gyms for nearly two decades, and I’ve spent most of that time as a coach. Over the years, I’ve helped people transform their bodies. Some got shredded, dropping down to low body fat numbers. Others put on muscles and got bigger. Some were there for performance, and others were there for aesthetics.
One of my absolute favorite parts of the job is seeing people transform over the months and years, watching people put in the work to become better versions of themselves. Of course, that’s not how it always goes.
I’ve also seen countless people fail. Over the years, you start to notice patterns: the people who succeed are doing certain things right, and the people who don’t are making simple mistakes that are getting in the way of their success.
There’s all the basic stuff that you need to lock in, of course. Nutrition, sleep, recovery, the training itself. But let’s say you already have all of that dialed. There’s still low-hanging fruit that many people simply walk past without picking, missing opportunities that could supercharge their gains.
Today, I picked five common mistakes that could be holding you back, along with actionable fixes you can implement right away.
Mistake #1: Not Tracking Your Workouts
This has to be the simplest fix on this list, but it is absolutely mind-blowing how often this gets neglected. I’m not talking about having a training plan, I’m going to assume that you’ve got one of those. I mean keeping an accessible log of past efforts.
Why it matters: If you aren’t measuring something, it’s nearly impossible to improve. If we do some heavy sets of squats today, let’s say 5 repetitions, you should be working to meet or exceed that number the next time we do them. Without tracking, how do you know if you’re getting stronger?
The fix:
> Use an app-based tracker like TrainHeroic or a journal if you want to stay analog
> Record exercises, sets, reps, and weights for every workout
> Before each exercise, check your previous numbers and aim to beat them
> Track cardio distance, time, or intensity levels
Furthermore, tracking your numbers will also give you a goal to meet or beat creating a psychological drive to improve each session.
Mistake #2: Training Solo Without Accountability
This could be a coach or a training partner, or it could even be a friend from back home that you text with when you both head out to train. Sometimes, even though we might not show up for ourselves, we hate to let down someone else.
Why it matters: This is a great way to boost your consistency, which is the biggest predictor of long-term success.
The fix:
> Find a reliable gym partner with similar goals and schedule
> Hire a personal trainer for key sessions each week
> Join group fitness classes for built-in community
> Use fitness apps with social features or check-in requirements
> Text a friend before and after workouts
External accountability transforms "I don't feel like it today" into "I can't let my partner down."
Mistake #3: Avoiding Challenging Equipment
Is there a machine, movement, or object at your gym that intimidates you? You’re not alone, but avoiding it is holding back your progress.
Why it matters: A new training tool or strategy can often help us break through plateaus and can make training exciting and interesting.The intimidating piece of equipment might be exactly what your body needs for the next level of growth.
The fix:
- Ask a trainer or experienced gym member to teach you proper form
- Start with bodyweight or very light weight to learn the movement
- Watch reputable YouTube tutorials before attempting new exercises
- Consider hiring a trainer for one session focused on learning new movements
Mistake #4: Constantly Changing Your Routine
This is the counterpoint to mistake #3. While trying new things is important, too much variety can actually hurt your progress.
Why it matters: We need to be subjecting the body to consistent stimulus over time to adapt and improve. Muscle growth and strength gains require progressive overload, gradually increasing demands on the same movement patterns.
The fix:
- Stick with core exercises for 4-6 weeks minimum before major changes
- Focus on progressive overload: adding weight, reps, or sets each week
- Make small tweaks rather than complete overhauls
- Follow the 80/20 rule: 80% proven exercises, 20% new variations
Think of it as time under tension that creates results. Sometimes that means hitting a 3x6 bench press every chest day for a few weeks until your body has the requisite time to adapt.
Mistake #5: Going All-Out Every Single Session
This one’s counterintuitive because we're taught that more effort equals better results. But constantly training at maximum intensity can actually sabotage your progress.
Why it matters: Recovery is what people are doing outside of the gym. Oftentimes, we overestimate our capacity for recovery, especially as we age.If you're always depleted, your body can't repair and build muscle effectively. Overreaching leads to decreased performance, increased injury risk, and training plateaus.
The fix:
- Rate your effort on a scale of 1-10; aim for 7-8 most days, with 9-10 reserved for key sessions
- Leave 1-2 reps "in the tank" on most sets
- Schedule easier deload weeks every 4-6 weeks
- Pay attention to sleep quality, mood, and energy levels as recovery indicators
- End workouts feeling accomplished but not completely destroyed
Much like we want to finish our meals without stuffing ourselves, walking out of the gym with a bit left in the tank can ensure that you’re maximally recovered for your next training bout, and will cut down on the number of subpar sessions you experience.
Training isn’t always as easy as it seems. It’s not hard to find yourself making simple mistakes that could be getting in the way of your progress. Now that you’re armed with some extra knowledge, get back out there and start crushing it!
The next step: Pick one mistake from this list that resonates with you and commit to addressing it this week. Whether it's downloading a workout tracking app, texting a friend to be your accountability partner, or simply dialing back your intensity by 10%, small changes compound into significant results over time.
Now get back out there and start crushing your goals!