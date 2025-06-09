Accommodating Resistance: How Bands and Chains Can Supercharge Your Strength Training
The Science Behind Accommodating Resistance
When you lift weights, certain portions of the movement are harder than others. For example:
• The bottom of a squat feels heavier than the lockout.
• The initial pull of a deadlift is tougher than standing it up.
• The midpoint of a bench press is often the sticking point.
This happens because your body naturally recruits just enough muscle to move the load efficiently—why waste energy when you don’t have to? But if your goal is to build explosive strength, you need to train your muscles to fire maximally through the entire range of motion.
That’s where accommodating resistance comes in. By attaching bands or chains to the barbell, the resistance increases as you lift. This forces you to accelerate through the entire movement—otherwise, the bands or chains will overpower you. Research shows that AR improves:
• Barbell velocity (how fast you move the weight)
• Rate of force development (how quickly you generate power)
• Muscle activation (more fibers working = more strength gains)
In short: AR teaches you to move explosively, making it a secret weapon for athletes and lifters alike.
How to Use Bands and Chains in Your Training
AR isn’t a programming style—it’s a tool. You can incorporate it into any training phase, whether you’re peaking for a competition or just looking to break through a plateau.
The Basics of Setting Up AR
1. Choose Your Tool – Bands provide variable tension, while chains add incremental weight as they lift off the ground.
2. Determine the Resistance – Research suggests 15-35% of your total load should come from bands/chains, with 20% being a solid starting point.
3. Adjust Your Barbell Weight – Subtract the band/chain resistance from your working weight.
Example: Squat with Bands
• 1RM Squat: 300 lbs
• Working Weight (85% of 1RM): 255 lbs
• Band Resistance (20% of 1RM): 60 lbs
• Barbell Weight: 195 lbs (255 – 60)
At the bottom, you’re lifting 195 lbs. At the top, the bands add 60 lbs, bringing the total to 255 lbs. This forces you to accelerate through the entire rep.
Best Exercises for Accommodating Resistance
• Squats (Box Squats work exceptionally well)
• Deadlifts & Rack Pulls
• Bench Press (especially close-grip for greater ROM)
• Bent-Over Rows
• Barbell Shrugs
(Note: Avoid overhead pressing with bands unless you enjoy near-death experiences.)
Does AR Work for Everyone?
Most AR research has focused on male athletes, but new studies are exploring its effects on women. Interestingly, a recent 8-week study found that women using traditional resistance training matched (and sometimes outperformed) those using AR for power development. This suggests that women may respond differently to AR—possibly due to differences in fatigue management or neuromuscular activation.
That said, one study isn’t definitive, and more research is needed. If you're curious about AR, experiment with it in short cycles (5-12 weeks) and track your progress.
Final Thoughts: Train Fast. Be Fast
Accommodating resistance isn’t just for elite powerlifters—it’s a tool that can help any athlete develop explosive strength. By forcing you to accelerate through every rep, AR builds the kind of power that translates to faster sprints, higher jumps, and stronger lifts.
So next time you hit the gym, try adding bands or chains to your squats, deadlifts, or bench press. You might just unlock a new level of performance.
Remember. Train fast. Be fast.