ACTN3 Gene and Fast-Twitch Muscle: The Power Code in Your DNA
The Fast-Twitch Gene You Didn't Know You Had
Your DNA might be giving you an edge or could be holding you back.
The ACTN3 gene encodes the protein alpha-actinin-3, which is found almost exclusively in fast-twitch muscle fibers. These fibers are built for explosive force, top-end speed, and max-velocity movement—the kind you need for sprinting, jumping, or Olympic lifting.
Form follows function, and looking strong isn't enough these days. All too often, we individuals who look strong but aren't able to move impressive poundages or be dynamic and explosive. At the end of the day, the greatest ace you can play is to be powerful, incendiary, and an athlete – time to start training like it.
About 18% of the population carries a variant of this gene that completely shuts off alpha-actinin-3 production. That's called the 577XX genotype, and it doesn't show up in elite sprinters. Not one to date.
What the Science Says
In a breakthrough study of 429 elite athletes, researchers found a consistent pattern:
- 50% of male sprinters had two working copies of ACTN3 (RR genotype)
- 0% of female Olympic sprinters had the XX genotype (non-functional)
- Endurance athletes, by contrast, had higher frequencies of the XX type
This means that if you dominate short, explosive, high-output training and can be violent with your lifts, you likely carry at least one working R allele.
That's what we call the RARE Variant—and it's directly tied to cellular power performance.
This Isn't Just About Elites
You don't need to be a pro to benefit from knowing your ACTN3 profile.
This gene helps determine what kind of training you naturally adapt to: power vs. endurance, fast-twitch dominance vs. grind-it-out volume. But even if you've got the "wrong" genotype, it doesn't mean you're screwed. It means you've got to train with more precision and focus on the movements that drive that adaptation.
Fast-twitch fibers are trainable. But you have to force the adaptation.
Train Like the RARE Variant
To tap into fast-twitch potential, train with explosive intent:
- Heavy lifts with max acceleration
- Controlled eccentrics followed by violent concentrics
- Sprint intervals, broad jumps, sled sprints
- Low reps, high intensity, no wasted movement
Less fluff. More force.
Power is a skill; sharpen it with reps that demand speed and precision.
Your Genes Load the Gun. Training Pulls the Trigger.
Push violently. Recover hard. Adapt fast. You don't need perfect genes; you need ideal execution in a training program like Jacked Street.
Build the power you were meant to express.
Recommended Articles
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@PowerathletehqFollow johnwelbourn