ACTN3 Gene and Fast-Twitch Muscle: The Power Code in Your DNA

The Fast-Twitch Gene You Didn't Know You Had

Your DNA might be giving you an edge or could be holding you back.

The ACTN3 gene encodes the protein alpha-actinin-3, which is found almost exclusively in fast-twitch muscle fibers. These fibers are built for explosive force, top-end speed, and max-velocity movement—the kind you need for sprinting, jumping, or Olympic lifting.

Form follows function, and looking strong isn't enough these days. All too often, we individuals who look strong but aren't able to move impressive poundages or be dynamic and explosive. At the end of the day, the greatest ace you can play is to be powerful, incendiary, and an athlete – time to start training like it.

About 18% of the population carries a variant of this gene that completely shuts off alpha-actinin-3 production. That's called the 577XX genotype, and it doesn't show up in elite sprinters. Not one to date.

What the Science Says

In a breakthrough study of 429 elite athletes, researchers found a consistent pattern:

50% of male sprinters had two working copies of ACTN3 (RR genotype)

had two working copies of ACTN3 (RR genotype) 0% of female Olympic sprinters had the XX genotype (non-functional)

had the XX genotype (non-functional) Endurance athletes, by contrast, had higher frequencies of the XX type

This means that if you dominate short, explosive, high-output training and can be violent with your lifts, you likely carry at least one working R allele.

That's what we call the RARE Variant—and it's directly tied to cellular power performance.

This Isn't Just About Elites

You don't need to be a pro to benefit from knowing your ACTN3 profile.

This gene helps determine what kind of training you naturally adapt to: power vs. endurance, fast-twitch dominance vs. grind-it-out volume. But even if you've got the "wrong" genotype, it doesn't mean you're screwed. It means you've got to train with more precision and focus on the movements that drive that adaptation.

Fast-twitch fibers are trainable. But you have to force the adaptation.

Train Like the RARE Variant

To tap into fast-twitch potential, train with explosive intent:

Heavy lifts with max acceleration

Controlled eccentrics followed by violent concentrics

Sprint intervals, broad jumps, sled sprints

Low reps, high intensity, no wasted movement

Less fluff. More force.

Power is a skill; sharpen it with reps that demand speed and precision.

Your Genes Load the Gun. Training Pulls the Trigger.

Push violently. Recover hard. Adapt fast. You don't need perfect genes; you need ideal execution in a training program like Jacked Street.

Build the power you were meant to express.

Recommended Articles