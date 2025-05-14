Everyday Athlete On SI

Adductors: The Overlooked Muscle Group That Builds Power, Stability, and Strong Legs

Start training your adductors with intention and purpose. These muscles are essential for sprinting, cutting, and maintaining pelvic control under load. Build strength, boost performance, and add serious size to your legs by putting the adductors to work

John Welbourn

Power Athlete Masters of Movement: The Adductor
Power Athlete Masters of Movement: The Adductor / Power Athlete

If you're serious about building legs that not only look powerful but are powerful, it’s time to stop skipping adductor training. Often overshadowed by the quads, glutes, and hamstrings, the adductors, the muscles of the inner thigh, are a key player in sprint performance, directional change, and overall lower-body stability. They're also the reason some athletes are blowing out their jeans.

In this clip from Masters of Movement by Power Athlete, the spotlight shifts to two brutally effective movements that target the adductors: the bench adduction and the cable (or banded) adduction. Both exercises highlight not just strength development, but functional control through a full range of motion. That’s not just about aesthetics, it’s about performance longevity and injury resilience.

The adductors have a unique job. They help stabilize the pelvis during running, support efficient hip mechanics, and generate force during lateral and rotational movements. Think of an athlete sprinting into a hard cut or powering through a tight change of direction. The adductors are what help create and control that torque. Neglecting them means compromising not only athletic potential but also joint integrity, particularly at the knee and hip.

From a mechanics standpoint, the adductors contribute directly to stride length, stabilization during ground contact, and deceleration. Weakness in this area doesn’t just limit performance, it invites groin strains, hip impingements, and recurring issues that plague athletes across sports. It’s no surprise that any strength coach worth his salt pays close attention to adductor training in their programming.

The bench adduction exercise shown in the clip is a dynamic way to build isometric control and concentric power. With the top leg stabilizing in a side plank position, the bottom leg works through an active pull into the bench. This movement demands core control, adductor strength, and hip integrity all at once. It’s simple, scalable, and highly effective with just bodyweight or minimal external load.

The cable adduction (or banded variation) offers a more controlled, standing version that mimics the active pull across the body seen in change-of-direction movements. It’s especially useful for isolating the adductors and reinforcing movement in the frontal plane, something often overlooked in barbell-dominant programs.

Training adductors isn't about junk volume or chasing soreness. As I point out, you don’t need a million reps, four to eight per side with full intent is enough. The key is consistent exposure, good position, and progressive overload.

And yes, the added thickness to your legs has a payoff in performance. Strong adductors mean better change of direction with more stable hips, and fewer breakdowns on game day.

So, if you're looking to take your sprinting, change of direction, and overall lower-body strength to the next level, it's time to stop treating adductors like an accessory and start treating them like a priority.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Training