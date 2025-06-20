Be Smarter Than Your Smartwatch – Using Data to Train Better: Part 2
In Part 1, we broke down how smartwatches gather data through sensors like optical heart rate monitors, GPS, and accelerometers.
Now, in Part 2, we’re diving into the most important question: What do you actually do with all that data?
Whether you’ve just bought your first smartwatch or you’ve had one for a while, understanding which metrics to pay attention to and which to ignore can help you avoid data overload and start training smarter.
Heart Rate: The Foundation Metric
Once you strap on your smartwatch, one of the first things it starts tracking is your heart rate (HR). This is one of the most reliable data points most watches gather especially over time. But it’s not an instant snapshot; it takes time to become useful.
Give it time: Most smartwatches, like Garmin, require at least 1 to 4 weeks of consistent wear to collect enough data to accurately establish your baseline heart rate metrics like resting HR, max HR, and heart rate variability (HRV). The more data points, the better the algorithms can personalize your feedback.
Why it matters: Once your baseline is established, you can start training based on heart rate zones. While newer research suggests these zones aren’t as precise as once believed, they’re still a solid framework for guiding workout intensity.
How I use it: For recovery runs, I keep my heart rate strictly in Zone 2. Some days that’s a slow jog, other days it’s a walk, it depends on how recovered I am. On speed days, I push harder but monitor my HR to avoid redlining too soon. The goal is to let your heart rate, not your ego, dictate the pace.
Sleep Metrics: Good, Not Gospel
Both Garmin and Apple Watch use a combo of optical HR sensors and accelerometers to estimate your sleep quality and duration. Garmin also incorporates HRV, while Apple uses machine learning validated against clinical studies.
What I’ve learned: I don’t obsess over every sleep phase breakdown. Instead, I focus on sleep duration and overall sleep score. For me, anything over 7 hours usually means I’m good to train that day. If I dip below 6 hours, I scale back or even skip the workout. Over time, you’ll learn what your own patterns look like and which metrics you can trust.
Pro tip: Don’t get sucked into over-analyzing sleep scores. Use them as a guide, not a judgment.
GPS & Accelerometers: The Training-Specific Tools
These two sensors play a critical role in collecting movement data—but they shine during specific activities.
GPS: Essential for outdoor workouts like running, cycling, and hiking. It gives you accurate distance, pace, and route mapping. If heart rate tells you how hard you’re working, GPS tells you where and how far.
Accelerometers: These track wrist movement and feed data into metrics like step count, cadence, stride length, and vertical oscillation. Most of these advanced metrics are more useful to competitive runners, but step count and cadence are still relevant for general fitness.
Key takeaway: For the everyday athlete, focus on GPS for pace and distance, and use accelerometer-based metrics to monitor consistency, not perfection.
Data Overload Is Real And Avoidable
Smartwatches offer an avalanche of metrics, but more data doesn’t always mean better performance. If you find yourself obsessing over every stat, it’s okay to turn some of it off. You don’t need to track everything to be effective.
Simplify: Focus on just 2–3 metrics that support your current goals like heart rate for intensity, sleep for recovery, and GPS for distance.
Remember: Your smartwatch is a tool not your coach, not your conscience. Use it to enhance your training, not to add stress. As I like to say, be smarter than your smartwatch.