Testosterone: The Athlete’s Silent Partner

Whether you’re a weekend trail runner, a rugby forward, or a tennis player grinding through a fifth set, testosterone is working behind the scenes.

Beyond its well-known role in muscle development, this vital hormone profoundly influences an athlete's capacity for peak performance, underpinning critical attributes such as reaction time, anaerobic power, recovery speed, mental acuity, and competitive drive. Testosterone isn’t simply “high” or “low.” It responds to what you do, how you recover, and the stresses you place on your body.

For example, resistance training and sprint work often produce a boost in total testosterone, while chronic overtraining, especially in endurance sports without adequate recovery, can drive levels down. Athletes with optimized testosterone levels consistently demonstrate enhanced recovery from intense training, more efficient adaptation to escalating workloads, and sustained sharp decision-making even under fatigue (Riachy, 2020).

Sleep: the Silent T Governor

Even the fittest athlete can blunt their hormonal profile with poor sleep. Research indicates that just one week of sleep restriction to five hours per night can significantly reduce daytime testosterone levels in young, healthy men by 10-15%, a decline comparable to that seen over 1-2 years of normal aging (Leproult & Van Cauter, 2011).

The body's endocrine system performs its deepest repair work during sleep, orchestrating the pulsatile release of hormones like testosterone and growth hormone, and regulating stress hormones like cortisol. This process of hormonal synthesis and regulation, crucial for recovery and adaptation, cannot be replicated by stimulants.

Nutrition for Sex Hormone Synthesis

Testosterone is built from cholesterol, and low-calorie or ultra-low-fat diets can impair its production.

Extreme restriction — whether for weight class or aesthetics — must be balanced with periods of full replenishment to protect hormonal function. Minerals and micronutrients (often lost in sweat) are essential to testosterone metabolism. For example, zinc deficiency reduces testosterone levels and that supplementation can improve them (Liger Te et al. 2023). Zinc's is indispensable in the biosynthesis and secretion of testosterone by Leydig cells, for the activity of 5-alpha reductase (which converts testosterone to DHT), and as a co-factor for steroid hormone receptors, indicating its importance for both testosterone production and its effective utilization.

Cold, Mitochondria & Sustained Performance

Sex steroid hormone synthesis starts inside mitochondria (Papadopoulos, 2012). The rate-limiting step involves the transport of cholesterol into the inner mitochondrial membrane, where it is converted to a testosterone precursor called pregnenolone by an enzyme called P450scc (Papadopoulos 2012).

Abundant, high functioning mitochondria are consistent with higher total testosterone levels (Cutler et al. 2024).

One way to support mitochondrial function is deliberate cold exposure, such as cold plunge therapy or ice baths (Huo et al. 2022). Although use of an ice bath immediately after weight training can blunt testosterone and muscle gains (Roberts et al. 2015), doing cold plunge prior to exercise can result in a boost in total testosterone in men.

If your sport prioritizes strength gains, save cold for off-days or low-load sessions. If rapid recovery for back-to-back competition is the priority, cold can be a strategic tool.

More Than Physical: Connection & Competition

Testosterone also tracks with mental and social cues.

Research found daily fluctuations aligned more with competitive effort and social engagement than with baseline libido. Their investigation found that daily variations in testosterone were more closely correlated with competitive effort and social interactions than with baseline libido. Their work suggests that even brief social encounters, particularly in competitive or mating-effort contexts, can acutely increase testosterone levels, especially in individuals with dominant or aggressive personality traits or in single men. For athletes, this reinforces the value of community, rivalry, and shared goals in keeping your system sharp.

The Athletic T Playbook

Train with purpose — lift, sprint, or jump in ways that match your sport’s demands. High-intensity resistance and sprint training, when appropriately structured, can effectively stimulate testosterone production and promote adaptation.

Sleep 7–9 hours — Sufficient sleep is crucial for maintaining healthy testosterone levels, as total sleep deprivation can significantly reduce them and poor sleep can elevate cortisol, which suppresses testosterone.

Eat real and enough — avoid extreme restriction outside planned phases. Adequate caloric and fat intake from whole foods supports testosterone synthesis.

Test, then supplement — Zinc deficiency will impair testosterone synthesis, and supplementation may restore it.

Use cold strategically — When training, precool your workouts, rather than doing ice baths afterwards, to maximize testosterone gains.

Stay connected and competitive — your social and mental game is part of your endocrine health. Testosterone fluctuations are closely linked to competitive effort and social engagement, underscoring the importance of these factors for hormonal health.

