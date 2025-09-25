Burn More Calories Without Exercise: The Secret Power of NEAT Movement
What Is NEAT?
We are always looking for ways to be more fit and healthy, and losing fat through weight loss is one such way. When most people think of fat loss, they think of eating less and training more, which in many ways is the proper method fat loss.
But one thing we often overlook is all the extra movement and work we do throughout the day. Suppose you are the type of person who can't stop moving and never can sit still. There is promising research to support that those people will be leaner and healthier than their less mobile counterparts.
That extra movement is called NEAT, non-exercise activity thermogenesis.
NEAT refers to the calories we burn through all physical activity outside of sleeping, eating, and structured exercise. This includes activities such as walking to meetings, yard work, cooking and fidgeting. Though these actions may seem minor and annoying, they account for a large portion of daily energy expenditure.
Why NEAT Matters
NEAT plays a critical role in determining how much energy a person burns each day. For many individuals, especially those who don't engage in regular exercise, NEAT represents the majority of their non-resting energy use. The difference in NEAT between two people of similar size and weight can be several hundred calories per day, enough to influence weight gain or loss over time.
NEAT and Weight Management
NEAT is simple, it adjusts based on our energy balance. When people overeat, their NEAT increases, as the body subconsciously encourages movement to burn excess calories or energy. On the other side of the island, during periods of calorie restriction, NEAT decreases, to conserve energy. NEAT plays an important role in weight regulation and could help explain tend to say lean despite more much they eat.
The Influence of Culture and Lifestyle
Cultural and socioeconomic factors heavily influence NEAT. In physically demanding jobs, NEAT is naturally high. But in industrialized, urban environments where people work at desks and use digital devices daily, NEAT often declines.
Wealth and convenience, while beneficial in many ways, tend to promote more sedentary lifestyles.
Is NEAT Biologically Controlled?
While NEAT may appear spontaneous and random, research suggests another story. Animal studies show that specific factors can influence NEAT, implying a degree of biological control. Understanding these mechanisms could lead to new ways to enhance our own body composition.
A Shift in Perspective on Movement
NEAT encourages us to keep moving, simply for movement sake. Things like taking the stairs, standing during calls, and parking in the last parking spot are all ways you can acess NEAT.
NEAT will never replace exercise, but it's a powerful ally in managing energy-balanced life.
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter.