Can Supramaximal Walkouts Improve Your Squat Performance?
Why Supramaximal Walkouts Deserve a Spot in Your Strength Program
If your back squats start strong but fall apart as fatigue sets in, you’re not alone. Strength athletes have long sought ways to maintain bar speed and power under load. One underused but effective strategy? The supramaximal walkout.
According to this recent study from Florida State University, holding 110% of your 1RM on your back for 10 seconds, without squatting it, can help preserve squat performance in repeated heavy sets. It won’t make you stronger in one session, but it might help you stay strong longer.
What Are Supramaximal Walkouts?
A supramaximal walkout involves un-racking a barbell loaded above your one-rep max (typically 110%), walking it out into your squat stance, and holding it for 10 seconds. No descent. No rep. Just bracing, breathing, and re-racking.
This simple isometric overload is thought to trigger a nervous system response known as post-activation potentiation (PAP), priming your body to move heavy weight more efficiently.
The Study: Can Walkouts Actually Improve Squat Performance?
Researchers tested 13 trained men (average squat: 2.1× bodyweight) in two squat sessions:
- Control session: A light (30% 1RM) walkout before squatting
- Experimental session: A supramaximal (110% 1RM) walkout before squatting
Both groups performed three heavy singles at 92.5% 1RM after the walkout.
Key findings:
- Power and velocity dropped less after the supramaximal walkout, especially in the first post-walkout set
- RPE (perceived exertion) stayed steady with SMWs but increased with the control
- No increase in muscle activation, suggesting the benefit was likely neural, not muscular
What This Means for You
Whether you’re a powerlifter chasing kilos or a garage gym lifter pushing for PRs, this matters.
Practical benefits of supramaximal walkouts
- Delays fatigue in heavy back squat sets
- Lowers perceived exertion, which can impact confidence and loading choices
- Requires minimal time and effort, just 10 seconds
Likely mechanism: Neural priming
Instead of recruiting more muscle, SMWs likely enhance motor unit readiness and central nervous system arousal, making the following lift feel smoother and more explosive.
Limitations to keep in mind
- The effect only lasted one set
- Participants were all trained males, more data is needed for women and beginners
- The benefit is subtle, not dramatic so use it to preserve quality, not spike performance
How to Use Supramaximal Walkouts in Your Training
Sample Implementation: Back Squat Day (Strength Focus)
If you’re training at or above 90% 1RM, try this:
- Warm-Up Sets: Ramp up to 85% of your 1RM
- Supramaximal Walkout: Load 110% of your 1RM
- Unrack the bar
- Walk out and hold for 10 seconds
- Re-rack with control
- Rest for 5 minutes
- Hit your working sets
Who Should Use This Strategy?
- Powerlifters prepping for competition: Stay crisp during top singles
- Strength athletes in fatigue-prone blocks: Preserve bar speed across sets
- Busy lifters: Get more out of fewer sets with less volume
Avoid SMWs if you’re a beginner, if you lack proper spotters or safety pins, or if you’re already in a recovery deficit. This strategy is for maximizing intensity, not adding volume.
Final Thoughts: Small Edge, Big Payoff
Supramaximal walkouts won’t replace smart programming, but they can give you an edge. Especially when every rep counts. They’re time-efficient, CNS-friendly, and backed by data.
If you’re looking for a simple, effective way to maintain power across heavy sets, walk it out – don’t squat it.