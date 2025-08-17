Everyday Athlete On SI

Chill Your Way to Better Blood Sugar: How Mild Cold Exposure Boosts Glucose Control

Turn down the heat and turn up your health with mild cold exposure. Just 10 days at 60°F can dramatically improve glucose sensitivity, endurance, and recovery. Start small, stay consistent, and feel the performance gains build.

Thomas P Seager, PhD

The Chilling Secret to Better Blood Sugar

Why mild cold exposure could be a game-changer for athletes and everyday movers alike

When you think about boosting your performance or your health, you probably picture more training, better nutrition, and a new recovery tool.

But what if the secret was… being a little chilly?

A 2015 study published in Nature found something remarkable: just 10 days of mild cold exposure — we're talking 60°F, no ice baths, no shivering marathons — improved glucose sensitivity by 43% in overweight men with Type 2 diabetes. No drugs. No side effects. Just a dip in the cool.

That's huge, because glucose sensitivity — your body's ability to clear sugar from the bloodstream — matters to everyone, not just those with diabetes. Athletes rely on it to keep energy steady, recover faster, and avoid mid-workout crashes. Every day, folks need it to keep their metabolism humming and prevent the slow creep toward insulin resistance.

Why Cold Works

The science comes down to something called brown adipose tissue (BAT). Unlike regular fat, which stores energy, BAT burns it — especially in cooler environments — to generate heat. In doing so, it helps your muscles pull glucose from the blood more efficiently.

Think of BAT like a turbocharger: when you're exposed to mild cold, it kicks on, demanding more fuel, more often, and that means glucose is put to work instead of lingering in your bloodstream.

Everyday Athlete Takeaway

You don't need a cryotherapy membership or a frozen lake. Those study participants? They spent two hours a day in a 60°F environment for 10 days. That could be as simple as turning down your thermostat, working on your porch in the morning, or swapping a heated jacket for a lighter layer during a brisk walk.

The benefits aren't limited to glucose control, either. Cold exposure can:

  • Increase mitochondrial density (hello, better endurance)
  • Reduce inflammation (goodbye, post-workout soreness)
  • Boost mood and alertness (endorphins, anyone?)

But What About Comfort?

Let's be real — the first few minutes aren't exactly cozy. But your body adapts fast. Just like strength training or hill sprints, a little discomfort triggers big payoffs. Plus, mild cold is far less taxing than the full-on polar plunge most people imagine.

Performance to Prevention

Here's the kicker: if mild cold can help people with impaired glucose control improve by nearly half in just over a week, imagine what it can do for athletes already invested in their health. In a world where we spend $250 billion annually on diabetes treatment, there's something beautifully simple about a strategy that requires no prescription — just a willingness to get a bit uncomfortable.

So this week, skip the extra hoodie. Crack a window during your cooldown and get in something cold.

Thomas P Seager, PhD
THOMAS P SEAGER, PHD

Thomas P Seager, PhD is an Associate Professor in the School of Sustainable Engineering at Arizona State University and co-Founder of the Morozko Forge ice bath company.  His latest book "Uncommon Testosterone: Cold Plunge Therapy for Optimizing Sexual Health" explains why total testosterone levels are so low in American men (and women) and what works to boost them naturally. He is currently updating his first book ‘Uncommon Cold: The Science & Experience of Cold Plunge Therapy,’ which describes the use of ice baths to heal from metabolic and autoimmune disorders, inhibit tumor growth, balance hormones, and improve psychological resilience.

