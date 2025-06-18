Concurrent Training Kills Explosiveness?
“Cardio kills strength” is more than a myth, it’s a caution rooted in science. A new 11‑week study in well‑trained individuals helps peel back the layers on it: if your goal is explosive power, concurrent training can hold you back if you don't know what you're doing.
What Is Concurrent Training?
Concurrent training is exactly what it sounds like: a structured mix of resistance training and endurance work performed in the same training cycle. In a recent study from Journal of Sports Sciences, participants completed both lifting and running within the same session, back‑to‑back, three times per week.
The Study at a Glance
- Participants: 30 men, all with at least two years of consistent strength and endurance training (1.5x bodyweight squat, VO₂max > 50)
- Phase 1 (Weeks 1–5): maximal strength focus
- Phase 2 (Weeks 6–11): explosive, power focus
- Groups: Resistance‑only (R), Endurance‑only (E), Concurrent (CT)
- Measures: Squat 1RM, countermovement jump (CMJ), and load‑velocity profile (V₀ + Aₗᵢₙₑ)
Key Findings
- Phase 1: Resistance and concurrent groups saw similar squat 1RM improvements.
- Phase 2: Only the resistance‑only group continued to increase strength and power. Concurrent trainees plateaued.
- CMJ: Resistance group improved steadily. Concurrent group barely moved until late in Phase 2, and still lagged.
- Power Output: Both groups made V₀ gains, but Aₗᵢₙₑ (a proxy for peak power) was significantly blunted in concurrent trainees.
Why Explosiveness Suffers
- Running fatigue: Treadmill running (used for all CT sessions) introduces high eccentric stress, driving systemic fatigue.
- Same-session scheduling: Lifting, followed by just 20 minutes rest and then running, layered fatigue within a tight window.
- Reduced strength stimulus: During Phase 2, CT athletes squeezed in only one heavy lift day per week which may be insufficient to develop or maintain power under load.
Practical Benefits & Caveats
Benefit
Caveat
Balanced strength and conditioning
Risk of diminished explosive output under heavy loads
Real-world training model
Limited neuromuscular adaptations if not carefully planned
- Use case: Field athletes, tactical professionals, and anyone who must wear multiple hats
- Note: If your goal is power, concurrent training must be structured intelligently
Best Practices for Coaches & Athletes
- Choose your cardio modality wisely: cycling instead of running if power is a priority
- Space sessions at least a few hours apart to allow recovery
- Preserve lifting volume: especially heavy or explosive work, even when running is ramping up
- Prioritize based on your phase: strength or power before endurance, depending on your immediate target
Who Should Use This (And Who Should Not)
Ideal for:
- Strength athletes in season or tactical operators
- Individuals needing both aerobic capacity and neuromuscular performance
Not for:
- Beginners or those without solid lifting experience
- Anyone lacking proper recovery or subject to high injury risk
- Individuals in an endurance-only block
Final Take
Concurrent training isn't a dead end. But it is demanding. Without intentional programming, it can sap your explosiveness even as it maintains raw strength. If you want to be strong and fit, you have to structure both sides of your training so they reinforce, not interfere, with each other.