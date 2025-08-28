Creating a Higher Training Standard: Lessons from U.S. Gymnastics Coach Chris Sommer
Programming Isn’t a Spreadsheet — It’s a Philosophy
In the world of training, programming isn't just a spreadsheet — it's a philosophy. It's the invisible architecture behind every rep, every session, every cycle. And when it's done poorly, it's not just ineffective — it's dangerous.
A Voice of Experience and Authority
Coach Chris Sommer's recent commentary on Power Athlete Radio cuts to the bone of the issue. Sommer, the founder of GymnasticBodies and former U.S. National Team coach, has a lifetime of experience training athletes to the highest levels.
In the clip, he highlights a disturbing pattern from earlier CrossFit programming: box jumps paired with heavy deadlifts, often without a foundation in plyometric training.
The result? A string of torn Achilles tendons and spinal injuries that could have been avoided — if the programming had been rooted in preparation, not punishment.
Hardcore Doesn’t Mean Smart
Let's be clear: this isn't about being "hardcore." It's about being intelligent. High-intensity work has its place, but the body doesn't respond to chaos — it adapts to progressive, purposeful stress. The moment you start throwing ballistic movements into a workout without proper buildup, you're no longer training athletes — you're playing injury roulette.
"They'd never trained for plyometric... that ballistic impact."
– Coach Chris Sommer
That one line encapsulates the entire issue. Just because an athlete can jump doesn't mean they're ready for high-volume, high-impact box jumps in a fatigued state, especially when paired with loaded compound lifts. It's a mismatch of stimulus and preparation — a classic example of programming driven by spectacle instead of science.
What Smart Programming Actually Looks Like
So, what does innovative programming look like?
It's progressive, not reactive. It's based on movement quality, not just movement quantity. It respects adaptation timelines — especially for connective tissue, which develops more slowly than muscle.
It emphasizes long-term resilience over short-term exhaustion.
And above all, it's led by coaches who understand the why behind the what.
We've spent years talking about the importance of foundational strength, mobility, structural balance, and sustainable intensity. Now's the time to draw a line in the sand: reckless programming isn't a badge of honor — it's a red flag.
Raise the Standard
Let's hold programming to the same standard we expect from our athletes: deliberate, disciplined, and built for the long haul.
Because real strength isn't just about surviving the workout — it's about coming back stronger tomorrow.
