Eccentric vs. Concentric Training: The Surprising Truth About Muscle Growth
What Are Eccentric and Concentric Contractions?
Eccentric contractions occur when a muscle lengthens under load, such as lowering a dumbbell during a biceps curl. Concentric contractions happen when the muscle shortens, like lifting that same dumbbell.
Why Eccentric Training Gets the Hype
Many gym influencers believe eccentric contractions lead to greater muscle growth. This stems from research showing that eccentric-only training produces larger post-workout mTOR signaling responses and greater muscle protein synthesis (MPS) rate elevations, both usually seen as indicators of anabolic activity. Which in "nerd speak" should mean creates more muscle.
But does it?
What the Research Shows
Recent meta-analyses reveal no significant difference in long-term muscle size increases between eccentric-only and concentric-only strength training. Despite the spikes in signaling and MPS with eccentric work, the result for hypertrophy appears to be the same. Reviews and alos support this conclusion.
Eccentric Training Benefits
While eccentric training may not result in more muscle growth over time than concentric work, it does offer distinct advantages that every fitness enthusiast should be aware of:
- Greater strength potential – Muscles can handle heavier loads eccentrically, which can lead to superior strength gains.
- More mechanical stress on fibers – This lengthening phase produces higher muscle damage, which triggers a greater repair processes.
- Stronger anabolic signals post-workout – Elevated mTOR and MPS levels occur after eccentric sessions, even though they do not necessarily mean more long-term hypertrophy.
- Tendon and connective tissue benefits – Research notes improvements in tendon remodeling and resilience. Listen to the podcast I did with Dr. Keith Baar on this topic.
- Enhanced movement control – Improves stability and control during lifts, useful for sports performance and injury prevention.
The Role of Muscle Damage
Eccentric contractions are known to cause more muscle damage than concentric contractions in both trained and untrained lifters. This muscle damage activates repair processes that can also stimulate mTOR signaling and elevate MPS rates, even without exercise. Similar responses occur after contusion injuries, where no training stimulus is present.
Explaining the Discrepancy
The higher anabolic signaling seen after eccentric workouts likely reflects the body's response to repairing muscle damaged during the workout, rather than muscle-building potential. Over time, as the body adapts and muscle damage decreases, the hypertrophy results from both eccentric and concentric training become more balanced.
Practical Takeaways for Lifters
Eccentric training still holds significant value. It can enhance strength, improve tendon health, and enhance control. The key takeaway here is that both eccentric and concentric training are effective when used in a balanced program.
The Bottom Line
It's important to remember that acute spikes in muscle-building signals do not always translate to more growth and gains. Understanding the difference between short-term muscle signaling and actual hypertrophy is must for making smart decisions in your training.
This can help you avoid the trap of overvaluing one contraction type over the other. As always I recommend you follow a smart, well thought training program that takes these movements into account.
