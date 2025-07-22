Former NFL player Brian Peters Exposes the Shocking Truth About Mouth Breathing and Modern Health Decline

Everyday Athlete On SI

On Power Athlete Radio, former NFL linebacker Brian Peters dives deep into a seemingly simple, but biologically profound topic: how we breathe. This time, it's not just about oxygen, recovery, or performance hacks. It's about reclaiming something ancient that modern life has quietly eroded: nasal breathing.

Peters, who has become an advocate for breathwork and holistic performance since his NFL days, references everything from Native American practices to recent scientific literature to drive home a powerful point: mouth breathing isn't just inefficient – it's a sign of dysfunction.

"If you look at Native Americans," Peters explains, "they used to put infants out in the snow to train them to keep their mouths closed. They saw mouth breathing as the 'breath of death.'" While it sounds extreme, this ancient understanding aligns with what we now know through modern science. Mouth breathing is often a red flag – an indicator of chronic stress, poor posture, inflammation, and even structural issues caused by diet and development.

Books like Jaws, Breath by James Nestor, and The Oxygen Advantage have made the rounds, and Peters doesn't shy away from citing them. His message is clear: nasal breathing isn't just about airflow – it shapes our face, strengthens our core, and lays the foundation for how we move and function.

Peters breaks the problems down: inflammation from processed foods, weak jaw development due to soft diets, and disuse of the nasal cavities – all symptoms of a modern, convenience-first lifestyle. "It's like the nose is a 'use it or lose it' organ," Peters says. "The less we breathe through it, the more it shrinks, making it harder to use over time. It's a downward spiral."

He also draws parallels to feet: "You look at someone who's spent their life barefoot, their toes splay naturally, their arch is strong. But cram those feet into narrow shoes for years? You get bunions, collapsed arches, and dysfunction. Same thing with the face, jaw, and breath."

The conversation extends to developmental science, breastfeeding, and even case studies of twins raised in vastly different environments. This results in stark physical differences, especially in jaw width, nasal structure, and posture – all tied back to environment, diet, and yes, how they breathed as children.

For Peters, the fix isn't complicated, but it does require intentionality. "We train our athletes barefoot, outside, and we introduce breathwork early. We've seen it improve verticals, VO₂ max, and even cognitive performance. It works because it's how we're meant to function."

This isn't just about breathing. It's about reconnecting to a foundation of health that predates sports science and supplement stacks. And in a world full of noise, Peters reminds us, the most potent performance tool could be right under our noses.

