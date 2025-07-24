Everyday Athlete On SI

Former NFL Player Reveals the Fight Training, Biohacks, and Recovery Secrets Pro Athletes Miss

Brian Peters trains like he’s still in the league – jiu-jitsu, boxing, and full-body recovery. From red light therapy to hyperbaric chambers, he’s chasing every edge the modern athlete needs. This is the performance blueprint the NFL still overlooks.

Brian Peters Chasing Edges Training Jiu Jitsu with Brian Cushing and Adrian Peterson / Power Athlete

When former NFL linebacker Brian Peters talks about performance, it's never just about lifting heavier or running faster; it's about evolution. On an appearance on Power Athlete Radio, Peters broke down his post-football training regimen, which now includes jiu-jitsu, boxing, red light therapy, hyperbaric chambers, and more.

His message is clear - if you're not chasing an edge, you're falling behind.

Peters' introduction to jiu-jitsu came through fellow NFL alum Ben "Kush" Kline. What began as a curiosity quickly turned into an obsession. "We fell into a competition group at Gracie Barra in Houston," Peters recalled. "We were getting choked out by black belts and learning why it happened – it was the best way to learn." For Peters, the physical challenge was just part of it. The mental chess of jiu-jitsu, combined with the constant problem-solving and cardiovascular demand, became a new frontier for growth.

Alongside his time on the mat, Peters also trained with NFL greats like Adrian Peterson and Trent Williams during offseasons in Houston – and he saw firsthand how hand combat and footwork translated to the field. "Trent's hands are deadly. The guy boxes constantly, and it shows in his balance and timing," Peters said. From mitt work to movement drills, the crossover between striking and line play became undeniable.

But the real standout of the conversation wasn't just fight training; it was recovery. Peters has embraced a holistic, science-backed approach to keeping his body and brain sharp. Under the mentorship of Dr. Eric Serrano, Peters has utilized everything from IV therapy and red light to hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

"Dr. Serrano's got two medical-grade chambers in Columbus...we're talking about cognitive recovery, telomere lengthening, even CTE prevention. It's not just recovery...it's longevity."

This level of investment isn't standard in pro sports, even in 2025. Peters voiced frustration at how many athletes, even those earning millions, neglect the tools available to them. "There are guys who don't even understand supplements, let alone BFR, massage, or hyperbarics...they just show up and think they're built to last."

For Peters, that mindset never cut it. Whether he's training barefoot, rolling on the mats, or sitting in a hyperbaric chamber, it's all part of what he calls "chasing edges." Not a fancy tagline but a lifestyle, a relentless commitment to testing the limits of human performance – physically, mentally, and neurologically.

For anyone watching, Brian Peters didn't stop being an athlete when he left the NFL. He redefined what that meant to him.

