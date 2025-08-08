Everyday Athlete On SI

From the Mat to the Fight: John McPhee on Instincts and Physical Readiness

John McPhee breaks down how animal instincts and human performance intersect on the mat and in real life. Readiness starts with recognizing patterns and owning your physical capability. Watch this clip and start training with real-world purpose.

John Welbourn

From the Mat to the Fight: John McPhee on Instincts and Physical Readiness / Power Athlete

Delta Force & Discipline

I had my friend, former Delta operator, John McPhee, on Power Athlete Radio, and he dropped another gem that builds on the mindset we've been driving home: readiness isn't just a discipline – it's an instinct. It's primal. It's in your DNA if you are willing to access it.

"Every animal has a game," John says. "Watch how they attack – you'll see Jiu-Jitsu."

That line resonates because of the struggles on the mats in Jiujitsu. Whether it's a lion or a human under pressure, real performance follows patterns rooted in nature. The fight for leverage, control, and dominance isn't just learned. And if we train correctly, we all begin to think and move in the same way.

John discusses how animals target armpits or limbs because that's where leverage is located. They don't guess – they know. And it's no different for us when we train with purpose. Whether it's Jiu-Jitsu, combat sports, strength training, or tactical movement, it's all built on understanding your body, your opponent, and how to gain the advantage when it counts.

Pattern Recognition For Combatives

I have been fortunate to have trained with John on the mats and in the gym. And what John is pointing out here is that mastery comes not just from technique, but from recognition – recognizing patterns, weaknesses, and opportunities. You don't get that from occasional workouts or wishful thinking. You achieve that through consistent, focused training that connects the mind and body, until the response becomes automatic.

Even if you're not stepping on the mats or in some hostile land, the lesson still applies. The world is chaotic, and situations change fast. You are either ready or unready, and this isn't just about physical fitness – it's about instincts sharpened through reps, sweat, and time under tension. It's a lesson that applies to all of us in our daily lives and our pursuit of personal growth.

At the end of the day, like John said, "It's just simple concepts at the same time." The work isn't complicated, but it is necessary. The everyday athlete needs to stay sharp and ready.

Sage Advice

Like my dad, who reminded me with unusual frequency that he was an Eagle Scout, would say, "Always be prepared," and I like to add that you should always stay committed to your training. The journey to readiness is ongoing, but oh so important.

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

