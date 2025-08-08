From the Mat to the Fight: John McPhee on Instincts and Physical Readiness
Delta Force & Discipline
I had my friend, former Delta operator, John McPhee, on Power Athlete Radio, and he dropped another gem that builds on the mindset we've been driving home: readiness isn't just a discipline – it's an instinct. It's primal. It's in your DNA if you are willing to access it.
"Every animal has a game," John says. "Watch how they attack – you'll see Jiu-Jitsu."
That line resonates because of the struggles on the mats in Jiujitsu. Whether it's a lion or a human under pressure, real performance follows patterns rooted in nature. The fight for leverage, control, and dominance isn't just learned. And if we train correctly, we all begin to think and move in the same way.
John discusses how animals target armpits or limbs because that's where leverage is located. They don't guess – they know. And it's no different for us when we train with purpose. Whether it's Jiu-Jitsu, combat sports, strength training, or tactical movement, it's all built on understanding your body, your opponent, and how to gain the advantage when it counts.
Pattern Recognition For Combatives
I have been fortunate to have trained with John on the mats and in the gym. And what John is pointing out here is that mastery comes not just from technique, but from recognition – recognizing patterns, weaknesses, and opportunities. You don't get that from occasional workouts or wishful thinking. You achieve that through consistent, focused training that connects the mind and body, until the response becomes automatic.
Even if you're not stepping on the mats or in some hostile land, the lesson still applies. The world is chaotic, and situations change fast. You are either ready or unready, and this isn't just about physical fitness – it's about instincts sharpened through reps, sweat, and time under tension. It's a lesson that applies to all of us in our daily lives and our pursuit of personal growth.
At the end of the day, like John said, "It's just simple concepts at the same time." The work isn't complicated, but it is necessary. The everyday athlete needs to stay sharp and ready.
Sage Advice
Like my dad, who reminded me with unusual frequency that he was an Eagle Scout, would say, "Always be prepared," and I like to add that you should always stay committed to your training. The journey to readiness is ongoing, but oh so important.