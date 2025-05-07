Get Back in Shape: 3 Real-World Tips for Starting Strong After Injury
I’m a 49-year-old husband, dad of three, and physical therapist who runs a performance training facility, manages employees, and still finds time to coach my kids’ sports teams and play baseball in a summer men’s league.
So, I get it - life’s full.
One of the most common challenges I see in my clinic? Adults trying to return to the gym or their favorite sport after dealing with an old injury. Whether it's a knee that ended your competitive career or a stiff back that makes you avoid anything “athletic,” it can feel impossible to start again.
If your injury affects your ability to work or fulfill your family responsibilities, definitely consult a medical professional. But if you’re simply looking to move, train, and play again without aggravating that old injury or creating a new one, these three tips can help you build momentum, no matter how busy your life is.
1. Put It on the Calendar
If it’s not scheduled, it’s not real. Whether you use a paper planner or a digital calendar, block off time for movement. Do a quick audit of your current schedule - what can you cut or rearrange to make space? Throwing a new habit into an already packed day almost guarantees failure. Build space first.
2. Aim Low (Yes, Really)
Forget the perfect day scenario. Instead, plan for the chaos. Can’t get to the gym? Walk 10 minutes after meals. Too tired for a full workout? Stretch for 10 minutes before bed. The goal isn’t perfection - it’s consistency. Daily movement (not just structured workouts) creates lasting change.
3. Get Help
You don’t have to go it alone. The most successful people I treat and train have one thing in common: accountability. Tell your spouse. Team up with a friend. Hire a coach. The more support you build, the more likely you’ll follow through - especially on the days you want to quit.
If you’re ready to get back in shape after injury, it doesn’t take blood, sweat, and tears - it takes intention, consistency, and connection.
Be realistic. Be humble. And most of all, be willing to start small.