Get Back In Shape: Train Movements, Not Muscles
When you’re getting back in shape, it’s tempting to zero in on what you see in the mirror—your arms, your abs, your legs. But unless you’re a full-time athlete training for hours each day, following a traditional bodybuilding approach focused on isolating muscles is likely to lead to frustration and slow results.
There’s a smarter, more sustainable way to train: focus on movement patterns, not individual muscles.
Why Training Movements Works Better
Your brain doesn’t think in muscles—it thinks in movements. Real-world strength, speed, and power come from coordinated movement patterns, not isolated curls or crunches.
This matters even more when you’re short on time. Most people lose momentum if a workout includes more than 6 exercises. A simpler, smarter plan is more likely to stick.
As a physical therapist and strength coach, I’ve seen it time and again: when clients train movements, they get stronger, move better, and build lean muscle without burning out.
The 8 Movement Patterns You Need
Learn these 8 movement patterns and you’ll train your entire body in a way that translates directly to real life—and real results.
Lower Body:
Barbell Back Squat
Deadlift
Walking Lunge
Step-Up
Upper Body:
Bench Press
Pull-Up
Overhead Press
Horizontal Row
A Simple 2-Day Training Split
Here’s how to structure your week with just two full-body workouts:
Day 1
Squat
Overhead Press
Walking Lunges
Horizontal Row
Day 2
Deadlift
Pull-Up
Step-Up
Bench Press
Keep It Simple to Start
You don’t need to go heavy right away. Start with 3–4 working sets per exercise.
Big lifts (squat, deadlift, bench, overhead press): 5 reps per set
Assistance lifts (lunges, step-ups, rows): 8 reps per leg or side
The key to success? Consistency over intensity. If you train twice a week for six weeks, focusing on form and movement quality, you’ll feel stronger, more energized, and ready for whatever comes next.