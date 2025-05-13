Everyday Athlete On SI

Get Back In Shape: Train Movements, Not Muscles

Tim Cummings

When you train movement patterns instead of isolating muscles, you build real-world strength, better mobility, and athletic performance that lasts. It’s not just about how you look—it’s about how you move.
When you’re getting back in shape, it’s tempting to zero in on what you see in the mirror—your arms, your abs, your legs. But unless you’re a full-time athlete training for hours each day, following a traditional bodybuilding approach focused on isolating muscles is likely to lead to frustration and slow results.

There’s a smarter, more sustainable way to train: focus on movement patterns, not individual muscles.

Why Training Movements Works Better

Your brain doesn’t think in muscles—it thinks in movements. Real-world strength, speed, and power come from coordinated movement patterns, not isolated curls or crunches.

This matters even more when you’re short on time. Most people lose momentum if a workout includes more than 6 exercises. A simpler, smarter plan is more likely to stick.

As a physical therapist and strength coach, I’ve seen it time and again: when clients train movements, they get stronger, move better, and build lean muscle without burning out.

The 8 Movement Patterns You Need

Learn these 8 movement patterns and you’ll train your entire body in a way that translates directly to real life—and real results.

Lower Body:

Barbell Back Squat

Deadlift

Walking Lunge

Step-Up

Upper Body:

Bench Press

Pull-Up

Overhead Press

Horizontal Row

A Simple 2-Day Training Split

Here’s how to structure your week with just two full-body workouts:

Day 1

Squat

Overhead Press

Walking Lunges

Horizontal Row

Day 2

Deadlift

Pull-Up

Step-Up

Bench Press

Keep It Simple to Start

You don’t need to go heavy right away. Start with 3–4 working sets per exercise.

Big lifts (squat, deadlift, bench, overhead press): 5 reps per set

Assistance lifts (lunges, step-ups, rows): 8 reps per leg or side

The key to success? Consistency over intensity. If you train twice a week for six weeks, focusing on form and movement quality, you’ll feel stronger, more energized, and ready for whatever comes next.

Tim Cummings
TIM CUMMINGS

Dr. Tim Cummings is a doctor of physical therapy and strength coach as well as the founder of Restore Thrive Physical Therapy and Performance in Overland Park, Kansas. Tim splits his time between helping athletes, parents, and coaches fix acute and long-standing orthopedic injuries and programming post-rehab training programs for individuals looking to return to their active lifestyles after an injury. He has worked professionally with Power Athlete, The Ready State, MovNat, and The Titleist Performance Institute. Instagram Handle: @thegaragegympt

