Getting Hot & Wet for Recovery: A Smarter Way to Bounce Back
Cold Exposure: Overhyped or Understood?
From cryotherapy chambers to DIY ice baths on the back porch, cold exposure has gone mainstream. And yes, there are some potential perks: improved energy expenditure, brown fat activation, slight hormonal shifts, and possibly better blood sugar management. But when it comes to muscle recovery, the data is less than convincing.
Cryotherapy, for instance, has failed to consistently demonstrate improvements in soreness or recovery. Much of the “benefit” may be psychological—what scientists call the placebo effect. Meanwhile, cold water immersion can be helpful for reducing muscle soreness if the temperature is right (about 46–59°F or 8–15°C) and the water is circulating. However, timing is everything. If you jump into a cold bath too soon after training, it can actually blunt the muscle-building response your body naturally initiates after exercise. That means fewer gains in strength and muscle over time.
Even one of the most widely cited claims—that cold exposure boosts testosterone—doesn’t fully hold up. While a small increase (~10%) may occur, it’s modest at best and not likely to make or break your progress. For context, that’s the difference between 600 ng/dL and 660 ng/dL in total testosterone – not exactly a game-changer. You might get a similar hormonal bump just walking along a sunny beach.
So Where Does that Leave Us?
Time to heat things up with a case for hot-water Immersion is where.
If cold exposure isn't the recovery magic bullet, what is? Surprisingly, it may be something that’s been around just as long – hot-water immersion. Also called thermotherapy, this method is showing real promise in accelerating recovery, especially when done after training.
When you soak in hot water, your body ramps up production of something called heat shock proteins. These proteins accumulate in damaged muscle tissue and help facilitate repair – speeding up recovery and potentially enhancing your ability to train consistently. Unlike localized heating (think heating pads), whole-body immersion appears to have meaningful physiological effects, including improved blood flow and even increases in anabolic signaling.
That said, just like cold exposure, the dose makes the difference. Stay in too long, and you might experience dizziness or dehydration. Don’t stay in long enough, and you miss the benefits. The sweet spot for hot-water immersion is typically 10 to 30 minutes, with the water heated between 97°F and 105°F (36–40.5°C). Notably, this is not sauna-level heat. Heating water is much more intense than heating air, so stay within this range.
If you’re new to it, start with 10 minutes and build up gradually. Keep some water or electrolytes nearby to stay hydrated, especially if you’re doing this several times a week. And while the research is still evolving, the early evidence is encouraging – particularly because this approach doesn’t interfere with your post-exercise adaptations the way cold immersion can.
Recover Like You Train – With Purpose
As an Everyday Athlete, your goal isn’t perfection, it’s progress. Whether you're prepping for a local race, trying to hit a new PR, or just aiming to keep up with your kids, smart recovery helps you show up again tomorrow with energy and intention.
So if you’ve already nailed the basics, sleep, protein, and a proper cool-down, consider giving hot-water immersion a try. It won’t fill your Instagram feed with ice-cube selfies, but it might just help you move, lift, run, or ride better tomorrow.
Because at the end of the day, it's not about how hard you train – it's about how well you recover.