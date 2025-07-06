Everyday Athlete On SI

How Strength Coaches Are Redefining Load Without a Weight Room

Explore the methods redefining strength and movement in modern sport – direct from top performance coaches.

John Welbourn

0032
0032 / Power Athlete

In a conversation that spanned everything from isometrics to internal hip rotation, strength coaches Cory Schlesinger and Zack Zillner dig in on Power Athlete Radio on a topic that's increasingly relevant in modern performance training: how to create a meaningful load when a traditional weight room is unavailable.

"It's hard to get load when you don't have a weight room," Schlesinger said. But rather than see that as a limitation, he and Zillner have embraced it as an opportunity to innovate – one of the most effective tools they have found, water bags.

"We actually use water bags. That's something we can take on the road and scale up. I'm obsessed with them now," Schlesinger explained. "I can get those things up to 75 pounds. And if I put anybody in a single-leg stance and have that water moving, that's load. It's going to be tough for anybody, no matter how strong you are."

Water bags aren't just about the numbers – they're about the challenge they present. Due to the instability introduced by shifting water, athletes are compelled to engage their deeper stabilizer muscles, control movement patterns under unpredictable loads, and adjust in real time. It's strength training, balance training, and motor control – rolled into one.

But Schlesinger's progression doesn't stop at load. He breaks down the sequence into three parts: load, isometric, and challenge.

Once an athlete is under load—be it with a water bag, manual resistance, or body weight – he often progresses to isometric holds. "That load is usually in the form of an isometric. So once again, it's taking that fuel component – we're still under load, still feeling – but it's more controlled." Isometrics enable athletes to build tension, develop force without movement, and refine their positional strength. They're deceptively simple and brutally effective.

Then comes the final phase: challenge. "That's where you take a lighter load, like a lighter aqua bag or a ten-kilo plate, and start complementing a movement at a lower velocity." This is where the magic happens – the blend of neuromuscular control, force application, and skill transfer. Schlesinger described one such exercise progression: a single-leg RDL with a focus on internal hip rotation, which then transitions into locomotion.

This approach draws parallels to the principles of Franz Bosch, whose influence is often cited in cutting-edge strength circles. "This is where you can kind of start making some connections with Franz Bosch methods," Schlesinger noted. Like Bosch, the coaches emphasize dynamic stability, joint positioning, and functional carryover to sports.

What's clear from the conversation is that "load" isn't just about weight plates and barbells. It's about intent, control, and specificity. And when coaches are willing to think creatively – whether that means packing water bags into a team bus or building entire sessions around movement quality rather than max output – they're able to unlock training potential in any environment.

In a sports world that's increasingly mobile and unpredictable, the ability to adapt training methods on the fly may be as valuable as the training itself. For Schlesinger and Zillner, innovation isn't optional; it's foundational.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Training