How Strength Coaches Are Redefining Load Without a Weight Room
In a conversation that spanned everything from isometrics to internal hip rotation, strength coaches Cory Schlesinger and Zack Zillner dig in on Power Athlete Radio on a topic that's increasingly relevant in modern performance training: how to create a meaningful load when a traditional weight room is unavailable.
"It's hard to get load when you don't have a weight room," Schlesinger said. But rather than see that as a limitation, he and Zillner have embraced it as an opportunity to innovate – one of the most effective tools they have found, water bags.
"We actually use water bags. That's something we can take on the road and scale up. I'm obsessed with them now," Schlesinger explained. "I can get those things up to 75 pounds. And if I put anybody in a single-leg stance and have that water moving, that's load. It's going to be tough for anybody, no matter how strong you are."
Water bags aren't just about the numbers – they're about the challenge they present. Due to the instability introduced by shifting water, athletes are compelled to engage their deeper stabilizer muscles, control movement patterns under unpredictable loads, and adjust in real time. It's strength training, balance training, and motor control – rolled into one.
But Schlesinger's progression doesn't stop at load. He breaks down the sequence into three parts: load, isometric, and challenge.
Once an athlete is under load—be it with a water bag, manual resistance, or body weight – he often progresses to isometric holds. "That load is usually in the form of an isometric. So once again, it's taking that fuel component – we're still under load, still feeling – but it's more controlled." Isometrics enable athletes to build tension, develop force without movement, and refine their positional strength. They're deceptively simple and brutally effective.
Then comes the final phase: challenge. "That's where you take a lighter load, like a lighter aqua bag or a ten-kilo plate, and start complementing a movement at a lower velocity." This is where the magic happens – the blend of neuromuscular control, force application, and skill transfer. Schlesinger described one such exercise progression: a single-leg RDL with a focus on internal hip rotation, which then transitions into locomotion.
This approach draws parallels to the principles of Franz Bosch, whose influence is often cited in cutting-edge strength circles. "This is where you can kind of start making some connections with Franz Bosch methods," Schlesinger noted. Like Bosch, the coaches emphasize dynamic stability, joint positioning, and functional carryover to sports.
What's clear from the conversation is that "load" isn't just about weight plates and barbells. It's about intent, control, and specificity. And when coaches are willing to think creatively – whether that means packing water bags into a team bus or building entire sessions around movement quality rather than max output – they're able to unlock training potential in any environment.
In a sports world that's increasingly mobile and unpredictable, the ability to adapt training methods on the fly may be as valuable as the training itself. For Schlesinger and Zillner, innovation isn't optional; it's foundational.