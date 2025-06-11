How to Stay Fit While Traveling: Simple Workouts You Can Do Anywhere
Traveling is a modern-day necessity for many people. The nature of several jobs require constant changes in environment, whether by plane, train, or automobile, and with that comes a change in the equipment that we have available to use. When you are focused on staying fit, this can be a jarring experience.
Travel has a way of messing with even the best routines. You're in a new place, running on a different schedule, probably eating different food, and chances are, your go-to gym isn't around. It’s easy to let your training slide. But it doesn't have to be that way.
There is more to being healthy than just getting fit. Fitness must be maintained. And maintenance requires consistency. For a lot of us, that consistency is in our routines. Your gym, your equipment, and the typical time of day that you train? When you’re traveling, all of that can get thrown out the window.
Certainly, you could find a local gym at your destination, but this opens up a whole other can of worms. Maybe it’s too far away. Maybe they don’t do drop-ins. Maybe you just don’t have the time or energy to make it happen. Sometimes, you’re on the road for work or family, and squeezing in a full training session just isn’t realistic.
This doesn’t mean that you should skip out on your training.
Don’t Skip. Adjust.
When it comes to building healthy habits, the most important thing is just keeping the habit alive. Even if the workouts look different, shorter, or stripped down, that’s fine. What matters is that you keep showing up for yourself. Even 20-30 minutes will be enough.
Start by blocking off time. Pick a spot. Hotel gym? Great. Just your hotel room? That works too. A quiet park, a patio, even a hallway will do. What matters most is having a plan. Your health is worth the time.
Stick With What You Know
Pick 5-10 of your favorite bodyweight movements. Seriously, pick the movements you enjoy. You’re already facing barriers of logistics, so at least make it fun. Just keep the wheels turning until you get back into your usual groove.
Start with one upper body and one lower body movement. We’ll use Squats and Push-Ups as our examples. Pick one of the following strategies:
- Slow it down: Try doing your reps as slow as you possibly can. For push-ups, hold a 5 second plank in the top, lower for 5 seconds, pause for 5 seconds hovering above the ground, and push back up for 5 seconds. Not feeling the burn? Add time.
- Go for volume: Give yourself a lofty goal, like 100 or 200 squats. Too easy? Hold a piece of luggage while you do it.
You can mix and match these strategies on different days to keep it fresh.
Keep Your Conditioning Sharp
Wanting to get your heart rate up? Easy. Pick 4-5 different movements. Set a timer anywhere between 15 to 30 minutes. Every 15, 30, or 60 seconds, alternate from one movement to the next. You can go for broke on each one, or you can pace it out. That’s the beauty of it: you’re in control!.
One of my go-to workouts for the road is:
5-10 Rounds
- 30 seconds Jumping Jacks
- 30 seconds Mountain Climbers
- 30 seconds Lunges
- 30 seconds Push-Ups
- 30 seconds Sit-Ups
- 30 seconds Rest (Optional)
It’s not complicated, but it gets the job done. And most days, that’s all you need.
Good Enough is Great
Let’s be honest. This isn’t a perfect training session. But that’s not the objective. The objective is to keep the habit alive. To keep moving and keep momentum. To remind yourself that no matter where you are or how little time you have, you’re still someone who trains. That identity matters more than the perfect workout.
So wherever you end up, bring that mindset with you. You don’t need much. Just a plan, a little space, and a willingness to show up.