How to Stay Fit While Traveling: Simple Workouts You Can Do Anywhere

Travel can derail even the most disciplined fitness routines, but it doesn’t have to. Whether you’re in a hotel room, a park, or stuck without a gym in sight, there are simple, effective ways to keep your momentum going.

Traveling is a modern-day necessity for many people. The nature of several jobs require constant changes in environment, whether by plane, train, or automobile, and with that comes a change in the equipment that we have available to use. When you are focused on staying fit, this can be a jarring experience. 

Travel has a way of messing with even the best routines. You're in a new place, running on a different schedule, probably eating different food, and chances are, your go-to gym isn't around. It’s easy to let your training slide. But it doesn't have to be that way.

There is more to being healthy than just getting fit. Fitness must be maintained. And maintenance requires consistency. For a lot of us, that consistency is in our routines. Your gym, your equipment, and the typical time of day that you train? When you’re traveling, all of that can get thrown out the window.

Certainly, you could find a local gym at your destination, but this opens up a whole other can of worms. Maybe it’s too far away. Maybe they don’t do drop-ins. Maybe you just don’t have the time or energy to make it happen. Sometimes, you’re on the road for work or family, and squeezing in a full training session just isn’t realistic.

This doesn’t mean that you should skip out on your training. 

Don’t Skip. Adjust.

When it comes to building healthy habits, the most important thing is just keeping the habit alive. Even if the workouts look different, shorter, or stripped down, that’s fine.  What matters is that you keep showing up for yourself. Even 20-30 minutes will be enough. 

Start by blocking off time. Pick a spot. Hotel gym? Great. Just your hotel room? That works too. A quiet park, a patio, even a hallway will do. What matters most is having a plan. Your health is worth the time. 

Stick With What You Know

Pick 5-10 of your favorite bodyweight movements. Seriously, pick the movements you enjoy. You’re already facing barriers of logistics, so at least make it fun. Just keep the wheels turning until you get back into your usual groove. 

Start with one upper body and one lower body movement. We’ll use Squats and Push-Ups as our examples. Pick one of the following strategies:

  • Slow it down: Try doing your reps as slow as you possibly can. For push-ups, hold a 5 second plank in the top, lower for 5 seconds, pause for 5 seconds hovering above the ground, and push back up for 5 seconds. Not feeling the burn? Add time.
  • Go for volume: Give yourself a lofty goal, like 100 or 200 squats. Too easy? Hold a piece of luggage while you do it.

You can mix and match these strategies on different days to keep it fresh. 

Keep Your Conditioning Sharp

Wanting to get your heart rate up? Easy. Pick 4-5 different movements. Set a timer anywhere between 15 to 30 minutes. Every 15, 30, or 60 seconds, alternate from one movement to the next. You can go for broke on each one, or you can pace it out. That’s the beauty of it: you’re in control!. 

One of my go-to workouts for the road is:

 5-10 Rounds

  • 30 seconds Jumping Jacks
  • 30 seconds Mountain Climbers
  • 30 seconds Lunges
  • 30 seconds Push-Ups
  • 30 seconds Sit-Ups
  • 30 seconds Rest (Optional)

It’s not complicated, but it gets the job done. And most days, that’s all you need.

Good Enough is Great

Let’s be honest. This isn’t a perfect training session. But that’s not the objective. The objective is to keep the habit alive. To keep moving and keep momentum. To remind yourself that no matter where you are or how little time you have, you’re still someone who trains. That identity matters more than the perfect workout.

So wherever you end up, bring that mindset with you. You don’t need much. Just a plan, a little space, and a willingness to show up.

John Durrett is a seasoned strength and conditioning coach with nearly two decades of hands-on experience across every level of the industry. A lifelong martial artist with over 30 years of training, he holds black belts and instructor certifications in multiple disciplines. In addition to his work in martial arts, John has also competed in various lifting competitions, bringing both competitive insight and personal grit to his coaching practice. Throughout his career, John has worked with athletes of all ages and ability levels—from first-graders and senior citizens to Olympians and professional athletes. His coaching philosophy is rooted in long-term development, functional movement, and sustainable progress. John’s personal journey adds powerful depth to his professional work. In 2007, he graduated high school weighing 315 pounds. After years of struggling with his weight, he reached a turning point in college, recognizing the urgent need for change. Through dedicated study of nutrition and exercise, he transformed his life—ultimately dropping to 170 pounds and gaining a passion for helping others do the same. He is a certified NSCA CSCS and Power Athlete Coach, with more than 20 additional certifications and countless hours of continuing education in exercise science, nutrition, and performance. Beyond strength coaching, John has helped hundreds of personal training clients lose weight, build strength, and improve their quality of life. An in-demand educator, John has been invited to lead seminars across the country on topics including exercise science, martial arts, and meditation—sharing not just knowledge, but a deep understanding of physical and mental transformation.

