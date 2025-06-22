Everyday Athlete On SI

Inside the Gear: How Laura Phelps-Stackhouse Mastered the Dark Art of Equipped Powerlifting

Go beyond the numbers and witness the technical brilliance behind Laura Phelps-Stackhouse’s dominance. She didn’t just lift the heaviest – she made every rep a masterclass in control. This is the side of powerlifting most people never see.

John Welbourn

In a sport built on power, Laura Phelps-Stackhouse didn’t just outlift her competition, she outthought them. Her dominance wasn’t just about strength. It was about precision, control, and technical fluency in one of powerlifting’s most unforgiving disciplines: equipped lifting.

To the untrained eye, squatting in gear might look like just more weight on the bar and the lifter wrapped up like a rubber band man. But for the lifters who live it, there’s a brutal science to the process. And Laura was fortunate to master it.

Unlike raw/unequipped lifting, where sheer will and brute leg drive often take center stage, equipped lifting is all about precision and tension – searching for the perfect position inside of gear that is fighting you every inch of the way.

Laura says, “If you take a narrow stance and try to squat out of your quads in equipment…you’re not going to get nearly as much out of it and the gear will throw you.”

And she means that literally the gear will eject you off the platform like you got bounced out of a bar.

Equipped lifting demands a wide stance, toes slightly flared, and a deep sit-back into the gear. It’s not just stylistic, it's structural. The gear is so tight, it dictates the movement pattern. You don’t just squat, you wedge yourself into position, hinge hard at the hips, and lock every joint into alignment under load.

Laura states, “I always think of it like this, when you pick up the bar, you keep your chest where it is and hinge back with your hips. That’s how you get the most out of the gear.”

It’s not pretty. And it’s not fluid or natural. But when done right, it’s devastatingly effective – and Laura did it better than anyone.

Her understanding of this technique was earned under the heaviest weights in competition history. With over 40 world records under her belt, she didn’t just lift equipped – she rewrote what it meant to do so correctly. She wasn’t trying to fit the gear. She fashioned her body to fit the gear. That’s the kind of discipline that separates champions from the crowd.

Every lift in equipped powerlifting carries its own unforgiving blueprint. Bench shirts that force your elbows into locked paths. Deadlift suits that punish bad timing. But Laura brought the same mindset to every platform: control the gear and control the outcome.

It’s easy to celebrate strength, to replay the big numbers and the highlight lifts. But what Laura brought to the sport was something far deeper. A technical dominance under pressure, mastery inside chaos and unrelenting spirit.

Today, as a coach and mentor Laura continues to pass down the details that built her. The wide stance, the sit-back, the chest held high and immovable. They’re part of a system. A system forged under heavy iron and competition.

