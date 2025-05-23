Is Timing Your Workouts the Secret to Better Gains and Sleep?
Every training plan starts with a “why.” If you don’t, it’s time to figure it out. You can’t set meaningful goals without knowing why you’re doing the work. For guidance on discovering your why, check out this article [link].
Once you know your why, it’s time to think about when. The time of day you train (morning, lunch, or evening) does more than fit your schedule. It can impact your recovery, your sleep, and ultimately, your results.
Why I Train in the Morning
I choose to train early in the morning. I wake up before the kids, before work gets hectic, and before the never-ending list of tasks takes over. That time slot isn’t just convenient. It helps me recover better, especially as a parent balancing work, stress, and sleep. My training also includes two to three Jiujitsu sessions a week in the morning or during a quick lunch break if I can sneak away from work.
For others, training after work or in the evening might be more realistic. There’s no universal best time. What matters is finding a schedule you can stick with and one that supports your sleep, stress, and recovery
As we get older, become parents, or juggle demanding jobs, recovery becomes non-negotiable. It’s not just about recovering from training but also managing life’s stressors (e.g training load, work, family).
I don’t train in the morning just because I’m a morning person. I do it because I’ve seen how evening training wrecks my sleep. For the past couple of years, I’ve tracked my sleep with a Garmin watch, and every time I train hard in the evening, my stress levels stay elevated, and my sleep scores tank. And it’s not just what the data says…I feel it too. I can’t wind down after evening workouts.
Morning sessions come with trade-offs. My warm-ups take longer. Some days I miss a target lift. But I’d rather deal with that than sacrifice sleep which, in my experience, has a bigger impact on performance, health, and mood.
Night Owls, Listen Up
The inverse can be true for those who can’t get to bed early enough to train at dawn. The general recommendation is 7-8 hours of sleep if you’re serious about recovery. If you’re not consistently getting quality sleep, you’re sabotaging your gains. Skimping on sleep and pushing through early workouts often results in subpar sessions and stalled progress.
If your body and schedule thrive with afternoon or evening training, do it. But pay attention to how it affects your sleep. If you’re wired at midnight after a late lift, you may need to adjust your intensity, cool-down, or timing to find a better balance.
Time It Right
Training is a step in the right direction, but to maximize the benefits, you need to prioritize recovery. Sleep is one of the most influential factors in recovery, so it’s worth paying attention to how your training schedule affects it. Assess how your training time impacts your sleep and recovery, and adjust as needed to stay on track toward your goals. Consistency matters, but smart consistency wins. if you need some help with your training, you can find my training here.