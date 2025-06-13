Everyday Athlete On SI

Is Your Workout Actually Functional? Here's the Test That Matters

Functional training has become a buzzword in gyms and on social media, but most people can’t define it beyond vague ideas of balance or mobility. The truth is, function means nothing without context – and if you don’t know your purpose, your training might be wasting your time.

What are you training for?
Training takes many forms and everyone seems to be searching for “functional training”, a magical and mythical one-size-fits-all program promising peak development. The problem? Most people can’t even define what “functional” means beyond the surface level. You might start to wonder: does functional training even exist, or is everyone just chasing sasquatch?

When we use the term “functional”, we have to define it. A movement or program that is functional for one person might be dysfunctional for another. The difference always comes down to context. The only way to know whether a program or exercise is functional or not is to first ask the most important question of all: what are you training for?

As in every area of life, direction has to come before movement. Think about the famous scene in Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, when Alice asks the Cheshire Cat which way she should go. He responds, “That depends a good deal on where you want to get to”. As we stay moving, we will certainly get somewhere, but it may not be where we want to go. The same applies for training. Until you define your purpose, “functional” is meaningless.

This is where most definitions of functional training fall apart. . Fitness marketers push the idea of function but rarely ask the individual what they want to achieve. Functional training looks different for everyone. A powerlifter and a marathon runner may both be training functionally, but their programs can look completely different.

Once you’ve decided the destination, you can reverse engineer what functional training means for you. If you love hiking and want to be able to do it for years to come, you had better focus on building strength, stability, and balance in the trunk of your body and your legs. If you’d like to live a long life, aerobic training is a great place to start. If you’re concerned with being able to maintain your independence as you age, then lifting weights a couple times a week is non-negotiable.

Instead of chasing whatever the latest guru is selling. take time to ask yourself what you want. Only then can you sort through the noise and filter training decisions through the right lens. You don’t need someone else’s priorities, you need your own purpose.

So before you ask whether your training is functional, ask a better question: what are you training for?

