It’s Not Training Harder, It’s Training Smarter: How Top Triathletes Master Their Metabolism
Triathlon isn’t just three sports slapped together - it’s a single, brutal event where swimming, biking and running test your entire system.
On a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Parker Spencer, USA Triathlon’s Olympic coach, to dig into how understanding your physiology is the real key to unlocking better performance.
Parker made it clear right away: if you want to be any good at triathlon, you have to understand two critical markers - VO2 max and VLAmax - and more importantly, how they work together.
Triathlon’s not about mastering three separate events, it’s about how one leg impacts the next. You can’t crush the swim and expect it not to affect the bike or the run. Your energy systems are always bleeding into each other, and that’s why real testing matters. You need to know where you’re strong, where you’re weak, and where you’re bleeding performance. Otherwise, you’re just guessing.
VO2 max is a measurement of how much oxygen your body can use during exercise - the bigger the number, the longer and harder you can work.
Parker stated. "A higher VO2 max means the athlete can sustain effort at a higher intensity."
But VO2 max doesn’t tell the whole story. You can have a huge engine, but if you’re not using your fuel efficiently, you’re going to run into problems when it matters.
That’s where VLAmax comes in. VLAmax measures how quickly your body produces lactate under anaerobic conditions. Basically, it shows how your body flips the switch from aerobic to anaerobic energy.
"VLAmax is about how efficiently an athlete can produce and clear lactate."A higher VLAmax is great for short bursts of power - but if you’re an endurance athlete and it’s too high, you’ll be in trouble. You’re going to flood your system with lactate faster than you can clear it, and that’s when the wheels come off.
The real key is understanding the balance between the two. Your threshold - the maximum effort you can sustain without blowing up - depends on both your aerobic capacity (VO2 max) and your anaerobic system (VLAmax). You want enough anaerobic power to be dangerous, but not so much that it drags your endurance down. Athletes with a high VO2 max and a controlled VLAmax can grind at a high pace without redlining, which is exactly what you want in a triathlon.
Once you know where you sit on that curve, you can actually train smart, not just throw miles at the problem. If you want to push your VO2 max higher focus on long aerobic sessions and quality intervals.
Manage your VLAmax by keeping a lower intensity and dial in your nutrition, including smart carb managements to you train your body to burn fat more efficiently.
At the end of the day, triathlon is a chess match with your own metabolism. If you’re not testing, you’re not training smart. You’re just hoping and hoping doesn't win races.