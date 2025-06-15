Jack Schram Trains Like a Savage to Survive the World’s Most Dangerous Ice Sport

Everyday Athlete On SI

In a sport where skaters fly down frozen tracks at runway speeds, control isn’t a luxury, it’s survival. For Jack Schram, one of the most intense athletes on the extreme downhill ice circuit, the line between chaos and control is almost too fine to see.

Downhill ice racing – often described as hockey meets downhill skiing with a dash of gladiator – isn’t just about guts. It’s about precision. Balance. Explosiveness. The ability to make key decisions while barreling over jumps, carving through ice, and absorbing impact from the ice as well as your opponents. For Schram, preparing for that kind for a car wreck on ice starts away from the mountain.

Schram explains on Power Athlete Radio, “I really like surfing in the offseason. It helps balance out my body, because it works all the opposite muscles that I don’t get as a hockey player or a skater.”

Balance is crucial. Like a modern day Bodhi from Point Break, Schram turns to surfing to restore it. During the competitive season, he's locked into a forward-leaning, hips-open position that demands constant spinal flexion and external hip rotation. Surfing flips that entirely. “When I’m paddling and riding waves, it’s a lot of spinal extension and internal rotation...it resets me.”

It’s structural recalibration from the demands of his sport. On the ice, Schram’s body is tuned for powerful, lateral bursts. On a surfboard, it’s about flow, compression, and managing instability in a completely different medium.

“You gotta keep your legs together on the board, your core is firing constantly…it’s a different kind of demand…but it feeds into the same goal: control under pressure.”

But surfing is just a piece of his training. Schram’s real edge comes from ground-based strength work and explosive training biasing power. Olympic lifts, sled pushes, plyometrics – every inch of his gym time is focused on converting strength into speed and stability. Because when the gate drops at the top of an ice track, the margin of error is fractional. The difference between victory and disability is almost too small to see.

“The sport looks chaotic,” Schram admits. “But if you’re not dialed in – body control, reaction time, strength – you’re not making it down. Or you’re not finishing on your feet.”

Downhill ice racing is vying for an identity in the mainstream, with athletes like Schram helping shape what performance looks like in this unforgiving sport. It’s not just not about being fast. It’s about absorbing impact, redirecting momentum, and doing it all on ice against competitors with no brakes.

For Schram, that edge comes from training like a professional athlete with a blend of sport specific work and general physical preparedness.

“Surfing might not seem like it connects…but it forces me to move differently. And that makes me better when I come back.”

Victory means staying upright while others wipe out. Staying in control when the rest of the field is fighting chaos. And above all, finding that thin line between instinct and discipline while moving at full speed.

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

