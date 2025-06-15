Jack Schram Trains Like a Savage to Survive the World’s Most Dangerous Ice Sport
In a sport where skaters fly down frozen tracks at runway speeds, control isn’t a luxury, it’s survival. For Jack Schram, one of the most intense athletes on the extreme downhill ice circuit, the line between chaos and control is almost too fine to see.
Downhill ice racing – often described as hockey meets downhill skiing with a dash of gladiator – isn’t just about guts. It’s about precision. Balance. Explosiveness. The ability to make key decisions while barreling over jumps, carving through ice, and absorbing impact from the ice as well as your opponents. For Schram, preparing for that kind for a car wreck on ice starts away from the mountain.
Schram explains on Power Athlete Radio, “I really like surfing in the offseason. It helps balance out my body, because it works all the opposite muscles that I don’t get as a hockey player or a skater.”
Balance is crucial. Like a modern day Bodhi from Point Break, Schram turns to surfing to restore it. During the competitive season, he's locked into a forward-leaning, hips-open position that demands constant spinal flexion and external hip rotation. Surfing flips that entirely. “When I’m paddling and riding waves, it’s a lot of spinal extension and internal rotation...it resets me.”
It’s structural recalibration from the demands of his sport. On the ice, Schram’s body is tuned for powerful, lateral bursts. On a surfboard, it’s about flow, compression, and managing instability in a completely different medium.
“You gotta keep your legs together on the board, your core is firing constantly…it’s a different kind of demand…but it feeds into the same goal: control under pressure.”
But surfing is just a piece of his training. Schram’s real edge comes from ground-based strength work and explosive training biasing power. Olympic lifts, sled pushes, plyometrics – every inch of his gym time is focused on converting strength into speed and stability. Because when the gate drops at the top of an ice track, the margin of error is fractional. The difference between victory and disability is almost too small to see.
“The sport looks chaotic,” Schram admits. “But if you’re not dialed in – body control, reaction time, strength – you’re not making it down. Or you’re not finishing on your feet.”
Downhill ice racing is vying for an identity in the mainstream, with athletes like Schram helping shape what performance looks like in this unforgiving sport. It’s not just not about being fast. It’s about absorbing impact, redirecting momentum, and doing it all on ice against competitors with no brakes.
For Schram, that edge comes from training like a professional athlete with a blend of sport specific work and general physical preparedness.
“Surfing might not seem like it connects…but it forces me to move differently. And that makes me better when I come back.”
Victory means staying upright while others wipe out. Staying in control when the rest of the field is fighting chaos. And above all, finding that thin line between instinct and discipline while moving at full speed.