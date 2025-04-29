Everyday Athlete On SI

Jay Cutler on Battling Ronnie Coleman: How He Closed the Gap in Bodybuilding’s Greatest Rivalry

Explore how Jay Cutler transformed his physique and mindset to go head-to-head with Ronnie Coleman in one of bodybuilding’s most iconic rivalries. Listen to the full podcast for exclusive insights.

John Welbourn

On my podcast, Power Athlete Radio, I had a long discussion with 4-time Mr. Olympia winner, Jay Cutler, where we discussed one of the greatest rivalries in bodybuilding history, his fierce competition with Ronnie Coleman. Jay opened up about the challenge he faced trying to outdo Ronnie, a competitor with such a dominant, almost unbeatable physique, especially from the back. Ronnie was known for his incredible back development, and Jay recognized early on that his own back wasn’t quite at the level needed to overtake Coleman in the big shows.

Jay shared that, in bodybuilding, if you have a weak area - whether it’s calves that don’t quite match your biceps or, in his case, a back that couldn’t quite measure up to Ronnie’s - you have to focus on building that specific area to compete. For Jay, this meant working relentlessly on his back conditioning, a process of not just building muscle but dialing it in with the kind of detail that could pop on stage. Taking feedback from judges, he realized that he needed more size and definition, especially in his back, to compete with Ronnie’s iconic back double bicep and lat spread poses.

Jay also acknowledged the impact of age on their rivalry. Ronnie was ten years older than Jay, and by the time Jay was pushing at his peak in his early 30s, Ronnie was already 43. The age difference became a factor, especially given the toll that competitive bodybuilding takes on the body year after year. Despite this, Ronnie remained nearly unbeatable, winning Mr. Olympia for eight consecutive years. As Jay put it, “Ronnie just was dominant from the back. And that’s why no one could really beat him for eight years.” Jay respects Ronnie immensely for this, admitting that Ronnie's achievements set a bar that was nearly impossible to meet.

Even so, Jay didn’t back down from the challenge. Year after year, he stepped onto the Olympia stage, often coming in second place and pushing Ronnie closer than anyone else could. Jay highlighted 2001 as a particularly close call, one where he felt he might have deserved the win. That year was pivotal in the rivalry, showing just how hard Jay was pushing to break through Ronnie’s dominance. He used that loss to fuel his focus and commitment even further, ultimately leading him to claim the Mr. Olympia title in 2006 and proving that relentless dedication to improvement pays off.

The rivalry between Jay Cutler and Ronnie Coleman was about more than competition. It was a master class in dedication, mental toughness, and the kind of relentless pursuit of excellence that only the very best in the world understand. Jay’s journey, especially his determination to overcome his own perceived weaknesses and match up to Ronnie’s legendary physique, is a testament to his discipline and drive. It’s also a reminder that even at the highest level, the smallest weaknesses can become the biggest motivators, pushing champions to reach new heights.

