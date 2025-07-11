Everyday Athlete On SI

Maximize Your Health and Performance: The Non-Negotiables

Start applying these principles today—your health and performance depend on it. Get consistent, take ownership, and build a body that lasts. These are the non-negotiables for thriving at any age.

John Welbourn

In an age of information overload, optimizing your health and performance doesn't need to be complicated – it just needs to be consistent. In a recent talk, I broke down the foundational pillars that I believe everyone, especially those over 40, should focus on to live better, train harder, and be harder to kill.

1. Prioritize Sleep

First and foremost: get your eight hours. Recovery begins with rest. Sleep is not a luxury – it's a biological necessity that fuels everything from cognitive sharpness to hormonal regulation and recovery. If your sleep is crap, your performance will suffer as a result.

2. Eat a Nutrient-Dense, Ancestral Diet

Forget the fads. A nutrient-dense diet rooted in ancestral principles is key. That means whole foods, quality proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of micronutrients. I name-drop one of my favorite talks by Dr. Michael Rose from AHS 2018 (Ancestral Health Symposium), which discusses the benefits of returning to an ancestral way of eating, particularly once we reach 40. As we age, the importance of bioavailable nutrients becomes increasingly critical for maintaining vitality and longevity.

3. Strength Train, Condition, and Move Aerobically

To perform at your best, your training must cover multiple energy systems:

  • Lifting Weights: Resistance training is crucial for maintaining muscle mass, joint integrity, and metabolic function, especially as we age.
  • Sprinting: High-intensity sprinting is our greatest ally in the fight against aging - you don't get old and stop sprinting, you get old because you stop sprinting.
  • Aerobic Base: Creating a large aerobic base to improve cardiovascular efficiency and enhance recovery.

Whether you're on a program like Grindstone, Jack Street, or Field Strong, the underlying structure is the same: a balance of strength, intensity, and sustainability.

4. Proactively Monitor Your Health

Men in their 40s, 50s, and beyond must take a proactive approach to health. This means regular check-ups and blood work. Don't ignore warning signs. If something feels off, whether it's related to energy, libido, or recovery, it may be time to consult a specialist.

Hormonal health plays a pivotal role in performance and quality of life. Working with a qualified practitioner can help address imbalances and create a roadmap for optimization.

5. Own Your Health

Take personal responsibility for your health, because it is your health. No program, no doctor, no guru is coming to save you. The moment you own that truth is the moment you take control of your trajectory.

In a world full of distractions and quick fixes, success lies in consistently executing the basics. Whether you're 25 or 55, these principles don't change. What changes is your commitment to them.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9-year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. He attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four-year letterman in football and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast. John resides in Austin, Texas, with his family.

