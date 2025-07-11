Maximize Your Health and Performance: The Non-Negotiables
In an age of information overload, optimizing your health and performance doesn't need to be complicated – it just needs to be consistent. In a recent talk, I broke down the foundational pillars that I believe everyone, especially those over 40, should focus on to live better, train harder, and be harder to kill.
1. Prioritize Sleep
First and foremost: get your eight hours. Recovery begins with rest. Sleep is not a luxury – it's a biological necessity that fuels everything from cognitive sharpness to hormonal regulation and recovery. If your sleep is crap, your performance will suffer as a result.
2. Eat a Nutrient-Dense, Ancestral Diet
Forget the fads. A nutrient-dense diet rooted in ancestral principles is key. That means whole foods, quality proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of micronutrients. I name-drop one of my favorite talks by Dr. Michael Rose from AHS 2018 (Ancestral Health Symposium), which discusses the benefits of returning to an ancestral way of eating, particularly once we reach 40. As we age, the importance of bioavailable nutrients becomes increasingly critical for maintaining vitality and longevity.
3. Strength Train, Condition, and Move Aerobically
To perform at your best, your training must cover multiple energy systems:
- Lifting Weights: Resistance training is crucial for maintaining muscle mass, joint integrity, and metabolic function, especially as we age.
- Sprinting: High-intensity sprinting is our greatest ally in the fight against aging - you don't get old and stop sprinting, you get old because you stop sprinting.
- Aerobic Base: Creating a large aerobic base to improve cardiovascular efficiency and enhance recovery.
Whether you're on a program like Grindstone, Jack Street, or Field Strong, the underlying structure is the same: a balance of strength, intensity, and sustainability.
4. Proactively Monitor Your Health
Men in their 40s, 50s, and beyond must take a proactive approach to health. This means regular check-ups and blood work. Don't ignore warning signs. If something feels off, whether it's related to energy, libido, or recovery, it may be time to consult a specialist.
Hormonal health plays a pivotal role in performance and quality of life. Working with a qualified practitioner can help address imbalances and create a roadmap for optimization.
5. Own Your Health
Take personal responsibility for your health, because it is your health. No program, no doctor, no guru is coming to save you. The moment you own that truth is the moment you take control of your trajectory.
In a world full of distractions and quick fixes, success lies in consistently executing the basics. Whether you're 25 or 55, these principles don't change. What changes is your commitment to them.