Michael “Shockwave” Johnson: The Legacy, the Warrior, the Mind Behind Bellicusology
In the realm of modern combat and tactical self-defense, few names carry the presence and raw intensity of Michael “Shockwave” Johnson. Known in elite circles as the Black John Wick, Michael’s reputation isn’t built on myth - it’s been earned through decades of real-world training, high-risk instruction, and a lineage that runs straight through the history books of martial arts.
Where It All Began
It started with a broken nose in elementary school. A single fight that left Michael not just bruised, but awake. “I wanted to know why it happened… how to never let it happen again,” he once said. That singular moment ignited a lifelong pursuit of mastery, not just of fighting, but of human behavior under stress, of power, and of protection.
Michael was raised in a household where discipline wasn’t optional—it was legacy. His grandfather was a martial artist in Judo and Jiu-Jitsu. His father, Steve A. Johnson, took it further, training directly under Bruce Lee in the late 1960s. But Steve didn’t stop there, he traveled to China and trained under Bruce Lee’s instructor, the legendary Ip Man. That knowledge, intimate, rare, and deadly, was passed directly to Michael.
By age two, Michael was already training. By his teens, he was crafting his own interpretations of the techniques taught to him. And by adulthood, he had fused those philosophies into a system that would go on to change thousands of lives.
The Birth of Bellicusology
In 2002, Johnson founded Shockwave Defense in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he formalized his personal combat philosophy into what he calls Bellicusology, the study of militant, martial, and warfare strategies through the lens of behavioral science.
It isn’t just about how to win a fight, it’s about understanding human behavior before, during, and after conflict. His system fuses criminology, psychology, preemptive threat detection, and reactive efficiency. The training includes traditional martial arts, counter-ambush tactics, situational awareness, and firearms proficiency. But most of all, it’s about mindset.
Michael’s mantra is simple: Violence is never the answer, until it is. And when it is, you better be trained.
Training the Elite
The list of those who’ve sought his training reads like a directory of the world’s most elite units. He has instructed:
Over 19,000 officers in the Florida Department of Corrections
Ecuadorian Special Forces
South African Tactical Response Teams
The 459th Airlift Squadron (Yokota Air Base, Japan)
U.S. Marines and Law Enforcement nationwide
In each session, he brings more than technique, he brings presence. His classes are known not just for their realism, but for their psychological intensity. You leave changed, not just trained.
Combat Lessons from the Amazon
Never one to accept boundaries, Johnson took his education into the rainforest, embedding with the Gorilla Fighters of the Amazon, tribal units trained in close-quarters jungle warfare. Their brutal, efficient methods were passed down not in books, but in scars.
Michael didn’t study them for show. He studied them to understand how people fight when everything is on the line. That knowledge, absorbed and adapted, became a foundational layer in Bellicusology.
Philosophy in Motion
Though steeped in combat, Michael’s worldview is far from nihilistic. He believes in the divine imprint of man. “If we’re made in God’s image, we have the responsibility to protect life,” he says. This spiritual underpinning informs everything he teaches, from situational de-escalation to violent force.
His sessions often begin with mindset drills. He’s not just preparing your reflexes, he’s training your thoughts.
What do you believe about yourself?
What are you willing to protect?
And what is worth fighting for?
It’s not rhetoric, it’s survival. And for Michael, survival without identity is meaningless.
From the Classroom to the Camera
Johnson's influence extends beyond training halls. His work has been featured on platforms like The Blaze, History Channel, and numerous tactical summits across the globe. His story—equal parts warrior and philosopher—continues to captivate a new generation of athletes, first responders, and everyday civilians who refuse to be victims.
And his reach is only growing.
Closing Thoughts
Michael “Shockwave” Johnson isn’t just a fighter, he’s a tactician, a philosopher, and a generational voice in the world of self-defense. He’s taken a legacy built by legends, layered it with firsthand global experience, and created a system that empowers people to protect, think, and win in the real world.
If you’re looking to train, learn, or simply understand what it means to walk through the world with confidence, he’s someone worth knowing.
Get in Touch with Michael "Shockwave" Johnson on social @shockwave.defense or at shockwavedefense.com