Morning Testosterone vs. Evening Strength: The Science Behind When You’re Strongest
Morning Testosterone vs. Evening Strength: When Should You Train?
If you've heard that testosterone peaks in the morning and thought that makes it the best time to lift heavy, you're not alone. I had heard since the early days in my training that you are strongest in the morning, but as it often does, science is there to paint a different picture. Turns out that hormones fluctuate throughout the day, and they aren't the primary driver of when you're strongest.
Research shows that most athletes perform better in the late afternoon or early evening compared to first thing in the morning. Here's why.
Why You're Stronger Later in the Day
Across dozens of studies, strength and power output—think one-rep max lifts, sprint times, and jump height—tend to peak between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
The reason isn't hormones, it's physiology:
- Body temperature is higher in the afternoon, which improves muscle elasticity, nerve conduction, and joint mobility.
- Neuromuscular readiness is sharper, meaning your brain and muscles "talk" to each other more efficiently.
- Warm-up requirements are shorter—you're already more primed to perform.
Put, your body is "warmed up" by default later in the day.
The Testosterone Myth
Testosterone is indeed highest in the morning. But that spike doesn't automatically mean more strength or power.
Hormone levels don't translate directly into immediate workout performance. Instead, temperature and neuromuscular factors explain most of the day-to-day differences. In other words, testosterone might be up in the morning, but your muscles and nervous system aren't fully firing yet.
Can You Train Your Body to Be Strong in the Morning?
Absolutely. This is where training consistency matters. Research shows that if you regularly train in the morning, your body adapts to that time. Over weeks, your performance peak shifts closer to when you usually work out.
That means if mornings are the only time you can train, don't worry—you won't be stuck at a disadvantage forever. Just make sure to:
- Warm up longer and more thoroughly than you might in the evening.
- Stay consistent—your body clock will catch up.
What This Means for You
For the everyday athlete, the best time to train isn't necessarily morning or night—it's the time you can show up consistently.
- If you want to squeeze out every drop of performance and hit PRs, late afternoon or evening gives you a slight edge (~2–10%).
- If your schedule only allows mornings, commit to it and focus on warming up—your body will adapt.
