Neuromuscular Power: The Case for Lifting Heavy in Athletic Development
In the world of strength training, hypertrophy often steals the spotlight, for obvious reasons; It’s visible. Defined, muscular physiques clearly signal that person has spent time putting in the work. As we dig deeper, and start talking about more than just aesthetics, it becomes apparent that there is more to the picture than meets the eye.
Beneath all that visible muscle, something else is at work, and it’s not neccessarily visible to the naked eye: the nervous system. Ironically, the same training that builds size is also the gateway to something far more elusive and impactful; neuromuscular effieincy. If your goal is to be stronger, not just bigger, the real story lies under the hood, in how your body recruits and coordinates motor neurons that lead to improved muscle contraction.
A study from 2017 explored how different training loads, specifically 80% vs. 30% of one-rep max (1RM), affect neuromuscular adaptations over a six-week training period. While these findings won’t surprise experienced performance coaches, they could shift the paradigm for others and change how we understand what’s truly happening during heavy resistance training, especially when training for performance.
High vs. Low Load Training: The Neuromuscular Difference
Both groups in the studyone using 80% 1RM (heavy load) and the other using 30% 1RM (light load), trained to failure by performing leg extensions three times per week for six weeks. Researchers measured the following:
- Muscle thickness (via ultrasound)
- Maximal strength (1RM and Maximal Voluntary Isometric Contraction)
- Voluntary activation (VA)
- Electromyographic activity (EMG amplitude)
What they Found:
- Muscle size increased equally in both groups.
- Maximal strength improved significantly more in the high-load group.
- Neural adaptations (VA and EMG amplitude) were significantly greater in the 80% 1RM group.
- Neural efficiency improved in the high-load group, requiring less effort to produce the same submaximal torque after six weeks—a concept known as reduced neural cost.
Key Takeaways:
Lifting heavy retrains your nervous system to produce more force, more efficiently. Strength training is fundamentally a central nervous system function. Heavy loading drives neural adaptations that are not attainable through other means. Misapplying or skipping this approach leads to missed performance gains and potential long-term deficits.
Why 80% 1RM Produces Superior Strength Gains
To answer this, lets look at an interesting observation: If muscle growth was the same in both groups, why was strength so different?
The answer Is in the distinction between morphological (Hypertrophy) and neural (CNS) adaptations:
- Morphological adaptations refer to muscle hypertrophy—either sarcoplasmic (fluid, glycogen, non-contractile) or myofibrillar (contractile tissue).
- Neural adaptations refer to improved motor unit recruitment, synchronization, and firing rate—in essence, the brain-to-muscle connection.
The high-load group demonstrated a 4%+ improvement in voluntary activation (VA), compared to negligible changes in the low-load group. Neural drive, measured by EMG amplitude, also rose significantly in the 80% group, indicating more motor units were being recruited and at higher frequencies.
Perhaps even more importantly, the high-load group exhibited reduced neural cost during submaximal tasks. In other words, they got more output for less input, improving efficiency—a hallmark of elite performance. That translates to better coordination, fatigue resistance, and movement speed.
Do Light Weight to Failure Still Have a Role?
Sort of.
There’s limited utility for light-load training to failure, but it can still serve a purpose in specific, context-dependent situations, such as:
- Deload weeks
- Beginners still learning motor control and mechanics
- Injury rehabilitation or joint-friendly alternatives
- High-volume accumulation blocks when CNS fatigue is a concern
But when it comes to building maximum strength, neural efficiency, and transfer to sport, higher loads reign supreme.
This is especially critical in long-term athletic development (LTAD) models. While both high- and low-load training build muscle, only high-load training develops the nervous system output capacity that carries over to game speed, field power, and long-term performance.
The Takeaway for Coaches and Athletes
If you want to train for performance, you need to lift heavy. This doesn’t mean maxing out every session, but it does mean spending significant time in the 75–90% 1RM range.
Strength isn’t just about bigger muscles—it’s about increasing the nervous system’s ability to produce force quickly, efficiently, and repeatedly at greater and greater outputs.
How do we utilize this information in practice?
- Prioritize ≥80% 1RM loads to drive strength and neural output.
- Use 30–50% 1RM loads only when targeting hypertrophy or technique.
- Program heavy work early in the week or microcycle to keep CNS-intensive work far from game days.
- Strength is not simply a byproduct of size—it’s the foundation for all other performance qualities. Force production depends on consistent exposure to heavy loads, and the same neural adaptations that drive strength are also essential for developing speed and power.
Work Cited
Stöggl, Thomas, and Billy Sperlich. “Greater Neural Adaptations following High- vs. Low-Load Resistance Training.” Frontiers, 2017, https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/physiology/articles/10.3389/fphys.2017.00331/full. Accessed 7 July 2025.