Scientists Uncover How Just 1 Hour of Weekly Exercise Could Halt Cancer Progression
How Exercise Can Improve Cancer Outcomes
Scientists are discovering how exercise can help individuals with cancer live longer, healthier lives with better outcomes. A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine reveals that regular physical activity, both before and during cancer diagnosis, makes a significant difference in the outcomes of those with cancer. The study found a strong connection between regular physical activity and improved outcomes for individuals with cancer.
Study Links Physical Activity to Better Cancer Survival Rates
The study looked at over 28,000 people in South Africa who had early-stage cancer. These individuals were part of a wellness program where their exercise habits were tracked. The results were surprising and offered considerable hope. People who did at least one hour of moderate exercise each week before being diagnosed were 27% less likely to have their cancer progress.
Even Small Amounts of Exercise Make a Big Difference
Patients were 47% less likely to die from cancer compared to people who did not exercise at all. This indicates that even a small amount of activity each week can be beneficial. Even those who got less than a full hour of activity still saw real benefits, though to a lesser degree. The takeaway? Some exercise is better than none.
Benefits of Exercise Seen Across Multiple Cancer Types
The positive effects of physical activity were seen across a variety of cancers, including breast, stomach, and prostate cancer. Two years after diagnosis, about 80 out of 100 active patients were doing well without disease progression, compared to 74 out of 100 inactive patients. While a 6% difference may seem small, on a global scale it represents hundreds of thousands of lives.
Cancer Rates Are Rising Worldwide
Cancer remains the leading cause of death globally, with 19.9 million new cases in 2022 alone—and that number continues to grow. These findings underscore the urgent need for accessible, low-cost interventions like physical activity.
Exercise Is a Low-Cost, High-Impact Health Tool
This study adds to existing research showing that exercise boosts overall health, including improved heart health and better mental and emotional well-being. The best part? It’s free or low-cost, and often just requires a walk around the block.
Everyone Can Benefit from Being Active
Whether it’s walking, rucking, lifting weights, or doing yard work, staying active can significantly improve your health. Regular physical activity—before and after a cancer diagnosis—can help people live longer, feel better, and respond more positively to treatment.
Exercise Is Medicine for the Body and Mind
The core message is simple: exercise isn’t just for fitness—it’s a powerful, preventive, and therapeutic tool, especially for people facing cancer. In many ways, exercise acts like medicine, and it’s something almost everyone can do.
Recommended Articles
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@PowerathletehqFollow johnwelbourn