Scientists Uncover How Just 1 Hour of Weekly Exercise Could Halt Cancer Progression

How Exercise Can Improve Cancer Outcomes

Scientists are discovering how exercise can help individuals with cancer live longer, healthier lives with better outcomes. A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine reveals that regular physical activity, both before and during cancer diagnosis, makes a significant difference in the outcomes of those with cancer. The study found a strong connection between regular physical activity and improved outcomes for individuals with cancer.

Study Links Physical Activity to Better Cancer Survival Rates

The study looked at over 28,000 people in South Africa who had early-stage cancer. These individuals were part of a wellness program where their exercise habits were tracked. The results were surprising and offered considerable hope. People who did at least one hour of moderate exercise each week before being diagnosed were 27% less likely to have their cancer progress.

Even Small Amounts of Exercise Make a Big Difference

Patients were 47% less likely to die from cancer compared to people who did not exercise at all. This indicates that even a small amount of activity each week can be beneficial. Even those who got less than a full hour of activity still saw real benefits, though to a lesser degree. The takeaway? Some exercise is better than none.

Benefits of Exercise Seen Across Multiple Cancer Types

The positive effects of physical activity were seen across a variety of cancers, including breast, stomach, and prostate cancer. Two years after diagnosis, about 80 out of 100 active patients were doing well without disease progression, compared to 74 out of 100 inactive patients. While a 6% difference may seem small, on a global scale it represents hundreds of thousands of lives.

Cancer Rates Are Rising Worldwide

Cancer remains the leading cause of death globally, with 19.9 million new cases in 2022 alone—and that number continues to grow. These findings underscore the urgent need for accessible, low-cost interventions like physical activity.

Exercise Is a Low-Cost, High-Impact Health Tool

This study adds to existing research showing that exercise boosts overall health, including improved heart health and better mental and emotional well-being. The best part? It’s free or low-cost, and often just requires a walk around the block.

Everyone Can Benefit from Being Active

Whether it’s walking, rucking, lifting weights, or doing yard work, staying active can significantly improve your health. Regular physical activity—before and after a cancer diagnosis—can help people live longer, feel better, and respond more positively to treatment.

Exercise Is Medicine for the Body and Mind

The core message is simple: exercise isn’t just for fitness—it’s a powerful, preventive, and therapeutic tool, especially for people facing cancer. In many ways, exercise acts like medicine, and it’s something almost everyone can do.

