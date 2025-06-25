Stop Guessing: Which Muscles Actually Grow with Age and Training?
A recent review by researchers from Ball State looked at how different muscles respond to training in adults over 60. What they found should change how we think about exercise programming, whether you’re training yourself, your parents, or your clients.
Here’s the short version: some muscles respond really well to training. Others don’t. And doing more isn’t always better.
What They Looked At (And Why It Matters)
This review pulled together data from nearly 70 studies where older adults did either resistance or aerobic training. These weren’t casual fitness check-ins. They used MRI, CT, or ultrasound to measure actual changes in specific muscles.
But here’s the catch: nearly 80 percent of the data focused on one muscle group: the quads. That’s it. Vastus lateralis, rectus femoris, the usual suspects.
So when you hear that “older adults can still build muscle,” most of that research is really just saying “quads still grow.” That’s great if your only goal is to crush the leg extension machine. But what about your arms, glutes, calves, or upper back?
We’re mostly guessing. And that’s not good enough.
What the Review Tells Us (That You Can Actually Use)
Here’s what stood out:
- Muscles respond differently, even within the same person. One part of your leg might grow 12 percent with training, while another only grows 2 percent. It’s not just about training hard. It’s about which muscles are actually getting loaded.
- More training doesn’t mean more growth. People who trained for 9 weeks saw similar results to those who trained for 24 weeks. More reps and longer programs didn’t lead to better outcomes.
- You can still grow muscle in your 80s and 90s. Even nonagenarians responded to training. And they didn’t need high volumes to do it.
- Men and women responded about the same. At least in their 60s and 70s. The idea that older women can’t build muscle just doesn’t hold up here.
- Aerobic training sometimes led to muscle loss. Muscles that weren’t directly involved in the movement, like calves during cycling, actually shrank in some cases. Add in a calorie deficit, and you risk losing more than you gain.
What We Still Don’t Know (But Should)
This review also exposed some major blind spots in the research:
- Upper body muscles are barely studied. We don’t know enough about how the back, shoulders, and arms respond to training in older adults.
- Women over 80 are severely underrepresented. This is a problem, considering they’re the group most likely to benefit from strength training.
- We’re not connecting muscle growth to function. Bigger muscles are great, but we need to know how they impact things like stair climbing, balance, and carrying groceries.
- Most studies are done in ideal lab conditions. We need more research that looks at real-world training for real people, not just healthy, active 65-year-olds.
What This Means for You (Or the People You Coach)
If you’re training older adults, or you are one, here’s what this review suggests:
- Train muscles that matter for everyday function. If the goal is to move better, don’t just train quads. Work on calves, glutes, hip stabilizers, and upper body muscles too. Follow a program that prioritizes muscles and movement.
- Stop overcomplicating it. Moderate training durations, like 8 to 14 weeks, were enough to see growth. You don’t need to hammer people with endless volume.
- Use aerobic training wisely. It’s good for cardiovascular health but can work against your goals if you’re trying to build or maintain muscle. Especially if calories are restricted.
- Age is not an excuse. The ability to grow muscle doesn’t disappear. It just requires a smart plan.