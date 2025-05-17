Everyday Athlete On SI

Strength Is Survival: What a 12-Year Study Reveals About Aging and Muscle

Start training like your life depends on it, because it does. Build your grip, boost your strength, and fight back against the clock. Weakness is optional; resilience is earned

John Welbourn

Strong People Are Harder to Kill
Maybe it’s my age, or maybe it’s the fact that anti-aging and life extension have exploded into a multi-billion-dollar industry over the past two decades, but every time I scroll through social media, I get pitched the latest miracle cure to turn back the clock and slow the aging process.

What is ironic is the best hedge against aging is something I’ve been doing almost daily since I was 15, lifting weights and training for strength.

If you want to age well, you don’t need another supplement, you need to get stronger. I’ve been saying this for years. Now, the research has finally caught up.

A recent 12 year study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research tracked adults over 50 and found that those with low grip strength had a 45% higher risk of death.

Let me repeat that, those with low grip strength had a 45% greater risk of death.

Even worse, when that weakness extended across all three major strength markers - grip, lower body, and core - the risk of early death jumped to 69%.

This translates simply to weakness is a predictor of early death, and being strong keeps you alive.

Strength Is Survival

Strength is about more than what you can lift, it’s about how well you can live. You don’t need to be a bodybuilder or professional athlete to benefit, but if you can’t confidently pick things up, stabilize your body, or resist gravity, aging becomes much harder.

Grip strength, in particular, tells us a lot. It’s an accurate predictor of overall health and longevity. The grip is tied to nervous system efficiency, muscular coordination, and total-body resilience. When your grip starts to weaken, it’s usually not just your hands, it’s the whole body that is experiencing an system-wide slowdown.

But this doesn’t have to be your fate, you can train it. Easily. Effectively. And without turning into a gym rat.

Grip Training That Actually Works

As an NFL player, especially an offensive lineman, grip was vital to my game. Now as someone who does Jiujitsu, my grip is vital to my ability to throw an opponent, pass the guard and submit someone. But I never needed 17 types of wrist curls or gimmicky hand grippers. Here are the movements I used to build real-world grip strength while reinforcing everything else that keeps you hard to kill:

1. Russian Kettlebell Swings

This is your power generator and is great to strength the trunk, glutes, shoulders and grip. Every rep forces you to take your hips from open to closed pattern while maintaining a strong grip on the bell. It’s a grip test disguised as conditioning, as for many athletes the limiting factor on swinging a kettlebell is strength and grip endurance, another vital component. Many first-time athletes go too light and end just flailing around. My suggestion is to go heavy and put yourself to the test. At Power Athlete, we have kettlebells ranging in weight from 35 pounds to 203 pounds. You learn a lot about yourself and your grip with a 203-pound kettlebell.

How to do it: Set a clock to count down for 20 minutes. Every minute, on the minute you swing the kettlebell 10-15 times. You get just enough rest to stay sharp. Remember to keep your hinge tight and your arms straight. Don’t bend at the elbows, this can cause problems in the biceps and lead to injury.

2. Suitcase Deadlifts with a Kettlebell

Pick up a heavy kettlebell on one side and stand tall without leaning like you just had an eggnog on Christmas. This one hits the grip, obliques, and works on your ability to maintain posture all at once. I have found awkward unilateral loading like the suitcase deadlift with a kettlebell helps exposure some limiting factors that many times would be hidden with bilateral loading.

How to do it: 6-8 reps per side. Control the descent, and don’t rush. Stability is the goal.

3. Fat Bar Deadlift Isometric Holds

This one isn’t flashy, but it’s brutally effective. Load up a 2” thick bar (or slap some fat grips on a regular bar) and just hold it at the top. Ten seconds will feel like an eternity. That’s the point.

How to do it: 3–4 holds of 10–20 seconds. Reset between each. Focus on full-body tension. Don’t arch your back. Think about squeezing your glutes and keeping a neutral hip for the iso-hold.

Bottom Line

Muscle doesn’t just move weight or help you fill out a shirt, it buys you time. Time with your children, time on your feet, time with your independence intact. If your grip strength is fading, don’t ignore it. That’s not just a weak handshake, it’s a warning light.

Getting stronger doesn’t have to be complicated. It just has to be consistent. Prioritize movements that build tension, train the body as a whole, and challenge your hands by holding a heavy load.

The numbers say weak people die sooner – it’s not an attack it is just simple math. And when the bar gets heavy and the reps start to accumulate, remember what Mark Rippetoe said, “Strong people are harder to kill and more useful in general.”

