Stress Hormones Are Sabotaging Your Performance - Here’s How to Take Back Control

 Former Navy SEAL physician and sleep expert Dr. Kirk Parsley breaks down how chronic stress wrecks your body and mind - and what you can do to reverse the damage and optimize recovery.

Dr. Kirk Parsley

The Silent Saboteur in Your System

If you’re chasing high performance - whether in the gym, at work, or in life - you probably think of training, nutrition, and maybe even sleep. But most people ignore the silent wrecking ball running in the background: chronic stress hormones.

Cortisol. Adrenaline. Norepinephrine. These are what we call catabolic hormones - meaning they break things down. They break down muscle tissue. They break down focus. They even break down your ability to recover.

They’re not evil. In fact, they’re life-saving in the right context. They help you survive a crisis.

But they were never meant to be on all day, every day.

Why Chronic Stress is a Performance Killer

When stress hormones stay elevated, your body goes into breakdown mode.

• Muscle repair slows down.
• Learning and memory take a hit.
• Insulin resistance climbs.
• Fat gain becomes easier; muscle gain becomes harder.
• Sleep becomes fragmented, shallow, and non-restorative.

That’s not a minor issue - it’s a total derailment of every goal you’re chasing.

Here’s the kicker: It’s not just about what’s happening to you. It’s about how you feel about what’s happening to you. That’s what drives the stress response. If your brain perceives threat, your body responds accordingly - whether you’re actually in danger or just stewing in traffic.

The High-Performer Paradox

I’ve worked with Navy SEALs, pro athletes, and top executives. These are the most driven, disciplined people on the planet. But many of them were quietly running on fumes - wrecked hormones, poor sleep, emotional volatility.

Why?

Because stress was the one thing they couldn’t outwork.

You can’t grind your way out of a stress problem. You have to retrain your nervous system.

Real Tools That Actually Work

Controlling stress hormones isn’t about bubble baths and vacation days. It’s about daily, deliberate practices that teach your body how to stay calm under pressure.

Here are a few that have worked for the highest performers I’ve ever treated:

1. Breath Work

Box breathing (inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 4, exhale for 4, hold for 4) can lower cortisol levels by 10–30% in just two minutes. SEALs use it before missions. You can use it before meetings, workouts, or bedtime.

2. Prayer, Meditation, and Mindfulness

These aren’t just spiritual practices - they’re tools for neurochemical control. They pull your attention out of the past and future and anchor you in the now. That’s where recovery happens.

3. Community and Connection

One of the fastest ways to drop cortisol? Be around people who make you feel safe and supported. Loneliness is a stress multiplier. Connection is a buffer.

4. Move Your Body

This isn’t about crushing yourself in the gym. Just move. Daily movement helps metabolize stress hormones so they don’t accumulate and cause damage.

5. Honor the Recovery Window

When you sleep well, you lower stress hormones naturally. Deep sleep is the only time cortisol is suppressed while anabolic hormones like testosterone and growth hormone peak. That’s when you get better. If stress is wrecking your sleep, it’s wrecking your progress.

You Can’t Perform in a Catabolic State

You can’t grow if your body is breaking itself down. You can’t communicate well, recover fast, or think clearly if stress hormones are running the show.

Start treating stress like the performance variable it is.

Control it - or it will control you.

Dr. Kirk Parsley is a former Navy SEAL turned physician, widely recognized as a leading authority in health optimization and human performance. After his military service, he earned his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and went on to serve as the physician for the West Coast SEAL Teams—where he pioneered innovative approaches to sleep, recovery, and resilience for some of the world’s most elite operators. Today, Dr. Parsley is a sought-after expert in sleep science, hormone optimization, and functional medicine, working with top-tier athletes, high performers, and military leaders. His mission is clear: to elevate physical and cognitive performance by addressing the foundations of human health—starting with better sleep.

