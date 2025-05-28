Everyday Athlete On SI

Stronger at 40: Age Is Not an Excuse

Don’t let age write your story - redefine it. Whether you’re just getting started or leveling up, your 40s can be your strongest decade yet. Commit to your strength, your health, and your momentum - because you’re not done, you’re just getting started.

David McKercher

David McKercher Hitting a double body weight back squat
David McKercher Hitting a double body weight back squat / Paulius Musteikis

You're Not Too Old and It's Time To Get Started.

Many people in their 40s and beyond are in the best shape of their lives - stronger, fitter, and more resilient than they were in their 20s and 30s. They move better, lift more, recover faster, and bring more energy into their daily lives than they did decades earlier. And yet, it’s common to hear others say they can’t train, run, climb, or feel strong anymore simply because of their age.

They “wish they had time,” or claim they’re “too old” to get in shape - often without realizing they’re speaking to someone years older who’s doing exactly that.

The truth is, you just need the right approach, and the consistency to follow it. Let go of the idea that it’s “too late” to start, and simply begin.

You Don’t Need Hours - You Need Intention

Getting fit doesn’t require living in the gym. I train 3–5 times a week for no more than 90 minutes per session with some only lasting around 30 minutes. That’s roughly 7.5 hours a week out of 168 hours in each week. If you cant find 5-7 hours a week to prioritize your health than you might have bigger problems to address.

What matters is quality over quantity:

  • Smart exercise selection
  • Thoughtful programming
  • High-quality execution

When the work is structured and efficient, consistency becomes easier - and consistency is what builds results. Strength sessions, focused conditioning, and mobility work, paired with good nutrition and smart lifestyle choices, go further than any fad, trending methods, someone pushing extremes.

Age Isn’t Your Enemy - Stagnation Is

You’re not too old. In fact, age is an advantage. With experience comes awareness, of your body, your needs, and how to train smarter. Most men stop training well before their bodies require it. They decline not because of age, but because they stop showing up.

"You don’t stop lifting weights because you get old. You get old because you stop lifting weights."

Strength and performance are still within reach. Your body craves that stimulus. Give it the chance to adapt, and it will.

Consistency Beats Intensity

Transformation isn’t built on heroic, all-out sessions. It’s built on repeatable effort over time. Not every workout has to leave you wrecked.

Follow the 80/20 rule:

  • 80% of the time: train with intent, focus, and discipline.
  • 20% of the time: push harder, explore your limits, and grow.

The person who trains 3–4 times a week for years will always outperform the one who goes all in for 90 days but then disappears for 30.

Strength, Movement, and Energy First - The Physique Follows

Chasing aesthetics first is a trap. The best-looking physiques come from people who are capable, not people chasing appearance.

Train for:

  • Strength
  • Power
  • Speed
  • Athleticism

The lean, muscular body you want is a byproduct of developing capability—not the end goal in itself. Focus on performance, and the physique will follow.

Move Well, Recover Well, Live Well

A long, strong life isn’t built in the gym alone. What you do outside of training matters just as much—if not more.

The non-negotiables:

  • Walk daily (8,000–12,000 steps)
  • Hydrate (½ your bodyweight in ounces)
  • Sleep (7–9 hours per night)
  • Eat whole foods, cook often, and avoid processed foods
  • Stay mobile through daily movement and physical activity 
  • Supplement wisely: multivitamin, creatine, sodium, potassium, magnesium

Your body doesn’t just need harder workouts—it needs smarter recovery, consistent fuel, and deliberate daily movement.

Training Strengthens Whats On The Inside

Physical strength is just the start. Another huge benefit of training is mental:

  • Resilience under stress
  • Confidence and familiarity in discomfort
  • Faster recovery from setbacks
  • The ability to show up better for others because you have the confidence to know you can.

Being strong isn’t just about lifting the heaviest weights. It’s about becoming harder to break—mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Start Small. Start Smart. Just Start.

You don’t need to be ready. You don’t need to be fit. You just need to begin.

  • Take a walk after dinner
  • Do a bodyweight workout at home
  • Ride the bike for five minutes in the morning

Do something—then do it again, and then again and again until it becomes a habit; Then let momentum carry you to bigger wins. The best time to start was ten years ago. The second-best time? Today.

You’re Not Broken. You Just Haven’t Started Yet.

You’re not too busy. You’re not too old. You’re not past your prime. You’re just stuck believing in a story that doesn’t serve you.

The men who reclaim their strength, energy, and health aren’t superhuman. They’re consistent. They’re patient. They’re intentional.

You don’t need permission. Get a plan—and have the courage to show up for yourself even when you don’t want to.

Start now. Be surprised later. Five years from now, you won’t believe the life you’re living.

David McKercher
DAVID MCKERCHER

With over 15 years of experience coaching athletes of all levels, Coach Dave McKercher is the founder and head coach of Train608, a performance-driven training company committed to helping athletes get strong, move well, and live fully. From youth programs and competitive teams to adults chasing longevity and high-level performance, David blends real-world experience with an evidence-based approach to strength, conditioning, and nutrition. His work has supported athletes across all levels—from high school and college to the professional ranks. As a Power Athlete Block One Coach, David brings a physically cultured approach rooted in movement literacy, progressive training, and long-term athletic development. With a background in culinary education and food systems, he bridges the gap between training and nutrition—empowering athletes with the tools to fuel performance and build sustainable habits both in the gym and the kitchen. Whether he’s coaching in-person or remotely, David builds lifestyle solutions around training and nutrition that are challenging, educational, and always athlete-first.

