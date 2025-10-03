Taller vs. Shorter Athletes: The Brutal Truth About Strength Training Differences
Training Taller vs. Shorter Athletes
I had Judd Lienhard on Power Athlete Radio to break down a key concept that often gets overlooked in strength training: the difference in how taller and shorter athletes experience and generate force during movement.
While most of us are used to tracking things like bar speed in lifts, there's a deeper mechanical reality at play, especially when it comes to body leverages.
For example, a shorter athlete will have more beneficial anthropomorphic ratios for movements like the back squat which will allow them to move the bar faster during the movement.
Where a taller athlete with longer legs and arms can pull a bar off the ground with better leverages which translates to better bar speed.
Why Lever Length Matters
Here's the deal: taller athletes, thanks to longer limbs, especially femurs, have a more extended moment arm. That's the distance from their center of mass to where force is applied, like the knee or hip during a squat. Because of this, when a taller athlete moves the bar through the same range of motion as a shorter athlete, they experience more torque at the joint.
Taller Athletes Work Harder
So what does that mean practically? Moving a bar at the same speed or through the same distance requires more strength from a taller athlete. They're working harder, simply because physics makes it so. Their levers (limbs) are longer, and so the moment arm, the force multiplier, is greater. This increases the demand on their muscles and joints during every rep.
That's why Judd emphasizes spending more time building a strength base in taller athletes. They need more exposure to strength development early on so their bodies can handle those greater mechanical demands. It's not that shorter athletes don't need strength, they do, but the path and progression might look different.
Key Takeaways for Everyday Athletes
For athletes, the takeaway is twofold:
- Understand your leverage. If you're on the taller side and struggle with movements like squats or deadlifts, it might not just be a mobility or technique issue—it could be that you need more time building raw strength to handle the torque your body generates.
- Be patient with progression. Taller athletes might not hit PRs as quickly as shorter peers, especially early on, and that's okay. Strength is scalable, but the mechanics matter.
Train Smarter, Not Just Harder
Bottom line: training isn't one-size-fits-all. By recognizing the physical demands your body structure places on movement, you can train smarter, not just harder. Most athletes equate succes with hard work and many times they are not wrong but understanding your leverages is key to improving your performnace over a long period time.
